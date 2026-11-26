Two men die after inhaling toxic gases inside a 30-foot-deep drainage manhole in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 26, 2026: A labourer and a labour supplier died of suffocation while cleaning a drainage line in the Fene Pada area of Kamatghar, Bhiwandi, on Thursday.

The incident occurred barely 50 metres from the municipal commissioner’s bungalow. The manhole was reportedly around 30 feet deep, making the rescue operation particularly challenging.

The labour supplier, who entered the manhole in an attempt to rescue the trapped worker, was also overcome by toxic gases. Both men lost their lives, raising serious questions over workers’ safety and the accountability of contractors involved in hazardous drainage operations.

#WATCH | #Bhiwandi: 2 Men Lose Life In Suffocation After Inhaling Toxic Gases In 30-Foot-Deep Drainage Manhole, Safety Lapses Suspected Reported by @AzmiJourno #BhiwandiNews #MaharashtraNews #Mumbai https://t.co/WYbcLbQAQS — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 26, 2026

The deceased have been identified as Suraj Dhotre (20) and Shamshad Abdul Jabbar Ansari (55). Ansari worked as a labour supplier.

According to information, the incident occurred around 11 am when preparations were underway for a trial run of a drainage line being constructed by Eagle Infra. Cleaning work was being carried out after technical problems were reported in the pipeline.

During the operation, a labourer entered the deep manhole but soon lost consciousness, reportedly due to toxic gases. In an attempt to rescue him, Ansari also entered the manhole but was overcome by the gases.

Fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot and pulled both men out before shifting them to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Process Initiated To Register FIR Against Eagle Infra

Following the incident, BNCMC Executive Engineer Sandeep Patnawar visited the city police station late Thursday evening and submitted a complaint against Eagle Infra, initiating the process of registering an FIR.

Patnawar said the drainage line work was still incomplete and preparations were underway for its trial run. The project had not yet been formally handed over to the municipal corporation.

This has raised questions over who was responsible for ensuring compliance with safety standards while work was being carried out on the incomplete project.

Commissioner Constitutes Three-Member Inquiry Committee

BNCMC Public Relations Officer Shrikant Pardeshi said Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar had taken serious note of the incident and constituted a three-member inquiry committee.

The committee will be headed by Additional Commissioner Nayana Sasane. Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Vikram Darade and the Chief Accounts Officer are the other members.

The panel will investigate the circumstances leading to the deaths, examine the work being undertaken and determine the responsibilities of those concerned.

Allegations Of Work Without Safety Equipment

Local corporator Kamalakar Patil has demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against Eagle Infra and the contractor concerned. He alleged that workers were sent into the manhole without essential safety equipment, including protective kits and oxygen support.

Patil has warned of an agitation if strict action is not taken against those responsible.

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The deaths have once again brought the issue of workers’ safety during drainage cleaning operations into focus. The key question is whether the investigation will establish accountability and lead to action against those responsible for the alleged safety lapses.

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