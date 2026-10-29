Bhiwandi Traffic Police Book 158 Vehicles In 3 Days For Wrong-Side Driving, No-Entry Violations; Impose ₹89,500 In Fines

Bhiwandi traffic police intensify enforcement against wrong-side driving and no-entry violations | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 29, 2026: In a crackdown on traffic violations contributing to congestion and road safety risks, Bhiwandi Traffic Police have taken action against 158 vehicles in three days, imposing fines totalling ₹89,500.

The drive targets motorists entering no-entry zones and driving against the designated direction, with enforcement intensified on major roads and flyovers across the city.

As part of the action, 77 motorists caught driving on the wrong side have been sent to court for further legal proceedings. The police have also taken action against 81 vehicles found violating no-entry restrictions, according to traffic police officials.

Wrong-side driving has emerged as a persistent concern on Bhiwandi's busy roads, particularly during peak hours. Motorists attempting to bypass congestion by entering roads from the opposite direction often obstruct the movement of other vehicles, worsening traffic snarls. Sudden U-turns on flyovers further increase the risk of collisions and endanger commuters.

Flyovers Under Special Surveillance

The enforcement drive has been intensified under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Kishor Kharat of Bhiwandi Traffic Police. The Rajiv Gandhi Flyover and the Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover are among the key locations under special surveillance.

Traffic police are keeping a close watch on motorists driving against the prescribed direction or taking unauthorised U-turns on these stretches. Such violations disrupt the steady flow of traffic and can lead to dangerous situations, especially when vehicle movement is heavy.

Kharat said the department had set a target of conducting an intensive enforcement drive for one week to improve traffic discipline and streamline vehicular movement across the city.

He warned that action against violators would continue and that motorists causing traffic obstructions by disregarding traffic regulations would not be spared.

No-Entry Violations Also Targeted

According to traffic police figures, action was taken against 81 vehicles for entering no-entry zones, with fines amounting to ₹89,500 imposed during the three-day period. Separately, 77 motorists caught driving on the wrong side were sent to court for further proceedings.

Also Watch:

Read Also Bhiwandi Traffic Crawls As Potholes, Bottlenecks Turn Short Trips Into Hours

The week-long campaign aims not only to penalise offenders but also to improve compliance with traffic rules and reduce the risk of road accidents.

Police have urged motorists to follow designated traffic directions, respect no-entry restrictions and refrain from taking unauthorised U-turns on flyovers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/