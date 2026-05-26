Bhiwandi Traffic Diversions Announced For Eid-Ul-Adha Prayers On May 27 To Prevent Congestion And Ensure Safety |

Bhiwandi: In view of large congregations expected at mosques across the city for Eid-Ul-Adha prayers on May 27 2026, the Thane Traffic Police has announced a comprehensive traffic diversion and restriction plan to prevent congestion and maintain law and order in Bhiwandi.

Restrictions Effective from 6 AM Under Motor Vehicles Act

The special traffic notification, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat under Sections 115 and 116(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, will come into effect from 6 am on Wednesday. The restrictions are aimed at ensuring smooth vehicular movement and avoiding traffic bottlenecks in sensitive and high-footfall areas during Bakri Eid prayers.

According to the notification, heavy vehicles entering Bhiwandi from Mumbai, Thane and Mankoli via the old Thane-Agra Road will not be permitted to enter the city from Anjurphata. Such vehicles have been diverted through Vasai Road, Kariwali Jakat Naka and Vitbhatti Road towards their destinations.

Buses and Light Vehicles Rerouted Near Narpoli Police Station

For buses and light motor vehicles arriving from Mumbai and Thane through the Anjurphata route, traffic police have arranged temporary diversions near Narpoli Police Station. ST and TMT buses will drop passengers at the designated point and return from there, while light vehicles will be allowed to proceed through Devji Nagar, Sainath Society and Kamatghar Road.

Similarly, strict restrictions have been imposed on vehicles entering the city from Rajnoli Naka. All heavy, medium and light vehicles will be barred from entering Bhiwandi through this route during the notified period. Motorists have been advised to use the Mumbai-Nashik Bypass Highway, Mankoli Naka, Anjurphata, Vasai Road or the Owali Khind, Tadali Jakat Naka and Pipeline Road corridors as alternate routes.

Restrictions on Vadpe Checkpost Side with Alternate Routes

Traffic movement from the Vadpe Checkpost side will also remain restricted. Vehicles approaching the city through this route will not be allowed beyond Dhamangaon-Jamboli Pipeline Naka and Chavindra Naka. Authorities have redirected vehicles through the pipeline road towards Wada. State transport buses operating on this route will terminate at Chavindra Jakat Naka after disembarking passengers and will return from the same point.

In another key restriction, all vehicular movement from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk towards Vanjarpatti Naka has been prohibited. Commuters travelling in this direction have been advised to use the Sangampada, Metro Hotel and Vanjarpatti Bridge route as an alternative.

Emergency Vehicles Exempted from Restrictions

Police officials clarified that the restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including police vans, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and other authorised emergency response units.

The traffic department has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration and strictly follow the diversions to ensure smooth traffic management and peaceful Eid celebrations across the city.

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