Bhiwandi Traffic Chaos: Container Stuck Under Tree Branches, School Buses Trapped For Nearly An Hour | File Pic

Bhiwandi: A major traffic disruption unfolded in Bhiwandi on Friday morning after a goods-laden container, allegedly misdirected onto a narrow city road, became wedged beneath tree branches near Dildar Hotel at Vanjar Patti Naka. The incident triggered a massive traffic jam during peak school hours, leaving hundreds of commuters, students, and parents stranded for nearly an hour before civic authorities cleared the obstruction by trimming the overhanging branches.

According to officials and local sources, the container was travelling from Bhiwandi towards Wada when its driver was reportedly guided onto the wrong route. Instead of remaining on the designated heavy-vehicle corridor, the truck entered the congested Vanjar Patti Naka stretch, where limited road width and low-hanging tree branches made passage impossible.

As the heavily loaded container attempted to move forward, its upper section became entangled in the tree canopy outside Dildar Hotel. With the vehicle firmly stuck, the driver was unable to either proceed or reverse, bringing traffic in both directions to a complete standstill.

The timing of the incident significantly worsened the situation. The obstruction occurred during the morning school rush, when several school buses and private vehicles carrying children were using the route. Buses belonging to Holy Mary School, Dr Omprakash Agrawal English High School, Scholar School, and other educational institutions remained trapped in the traffic gridlock along with scores of two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and private cars.

Students waiting inside buses and parents accompanying younger children were forced to endure long delays as traffic remained virtually immobile. Many office-goers also found themselves stuck in the congestion, causing widespread inconvenience across the locality.

Eyewitnesses said motorists initially assumed the traffic had slowed because of routine congestion. However, they soon realised that the container had become firmly lodged beneath the tree branches, making movement impossible until the obstruction was removed.

Police personnel and local civic officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Traffic police immediately diverted vehicles through alternative routes in an attempt to reduce congestion, while municipal workers began trimming the obstructing branches.

After nearly 45 minutes to one hour of coordinated efforts, the branches were cut, allowing the container to move forward safely. Once the heavy vehicle was cleared from the road, normal traffic gradually resumed, bringing relief to stranded commuters and school buses.

The incident has once again highlighted the challenges posed by heavy vehicles entering Bhiwandi's densely populated inner roads. Residents said such situations often arise because truck drivers unfamiliar with the area rely on incorrect directions or navigation systems that fail to account for road restrictions and vehicle height limitations.

Locals have urged the authorities to install clearer directional signboards for heavy vehicles and improve route guidance to prevent similar incidents. They also called for regular pruning of roadside trees along key transport corridors to avoid obstructions that can disrupt traffic and create safety risks.

Although no injuries or property damage were reported, the incident exposed how a single navigation error can paralyse traffic in one of Bhiwandi's busiest stretches, affecting schoolchildren, commuters, and emergency movement during crucial morning hours.