Bhiwandi: Torrential Rain, Flyover Works Trigger 7-Km Traffic Snarl On Mumbai-Nashik Highway; Ambulances, Commuters Stranded

Heavy rain and ongoing flyover construction caused a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, July 1: A combination of incessant monsoon rain and ongoing flyover construction brought traffic on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway to a near standstill for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded in a massive traffic jam stretching nearly seven kilometres along the Thane-Bhiwandi Bypass.

The prolonged congestion turned one of Maharashtra's busiest transport corridors into a bottleneck, with motorists taking up to three hours to cover a distance of just 15 kilometres, while ambulances carrying critically ill patients were also caught in the gridlock.

The worst congestion was reported on the Mumbai-bound carriageway between Rajnoli Naka, Pimplas, Mankoli Naka and Kharegaon Toll Plaza, where endless queues of cars, buses, trucks and multi-axle commercial vehicles remained virtually stationary for hours.

Office-goers, transport operators and daily commuters faced severe inconvenience as traffic movement slowed to a crawl throughout the day.

Construction And Rain Worsen Gridlock

According to traffic officials, the primary reason behind the massive congestion is the ongoing eight-lane highway widening and multiple flyover and bridge construction projects along the Thane-Bhiwandi Bypass.

The highway, which remains one of the state's busiest freight and passenger corridors, narrows significantly at several under-construction stretches, drastically reducing road capacity and creating persistent bottlenecks.

Continuous rainfall further worsened the situation by causing waterlogging, slippery road surfaces and potholes, forcing vehicles to move at an extremely slow pace.

Heavy commercial vehicles struggled on elevated sections, while a few trucks reportedly developed mechanical problems in the middle of the highway, adding to the already severe congestion.

The traffic chaos also disrupted emergency services, with several ambulances trapped in the jam, delaying the transportation of critically ill patients to hospitals and raising concerns over emergency response during the ongoing monsoon season.

Residents Seek Faster Completion

Local residents said traffic snarls have become an almost daily occurrence due to the slow pace of infrastructure work on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. They urged authorities to accelerate the construction and introduce better traffic management measures to minimise commuter hardship during the monsoon.

Sudhakar Yadav, Senior Police Inspector of Kongaon Traffic Police, said multiple flyover and bridge projects are currently underway along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, making traffic congestion unavoidable at several locations.

"Continuous rainfall since Tuesday morning, coupled with waterlogging and damaged road surfaces, has significantly slowed vehicular movement. Although the stretch between Rajnoli and Pimplas has five lanes, including the service road, it narrows to just two lanes beyond the construction zone, resulting in a sudden increase in traffic density and prolonged congestion," Yadav said.

He added that traffic police personnel have been deployed at key junctions to regulate vehicular movement and minimise delays. Authorities are also working on a diversion plan for heavy vehicles to reduce pressure on the affected stretch. However, officials admitted that intermittent traffic congestion is likely to continue until the ongoing flyover and road-widening works are completed.

Key Highway Under Pressure

The Mumbai-Nashik Highway serves as a crucial transportation artery connecting Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Nashik and several major industrial hubs. Thousands of passenger vehicles and commercial trucks use the corridor every day, making it one of Maharashtra's busiest highways.

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With monsoon rains expected to continue over the coming days, commuters fear that traffic conditions could deteriorate further unless construction work is expedited and more effective traffic management measures are implemented.

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