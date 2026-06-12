Bhiwandi To Get ₹14 Crore Modern Bus Terminus; MSRTC Floats ₹72.84 Lakh Tender For Temporary Facility

Bhiwandi's proposed modern bus terminus project moves forward as MSRTC initiates a temporary facility to ensure uninterrupted commuter services | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 12: In a significant infrastructure boost for Bhiwandi, the city is set to receive a modern and fully-equipped bus terminus worth ₹14 crore, a long-awaited project expected to transform public transport facilities and improve commuter convenience.

To ensure that daily passengers do not face any disruption during the construction phase, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has initiated the development of a temporary bus station and floated an e-tender worth ₹72.84 lakh for the project.

Tender and temporary facility

The tender has been issued by the Office of the Executive Engineer, Mumbai Regional Division, MSRTC, marking a crucial step towards the commencement of the ambitious redevelopment project.

The development comes after sustained efforts by Bhiwandi West MLA Mahesh Choughule, who has been actively pursuing the proposal for several years. From raising the issue on the floor of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to holding multiple meetings with the State Transport Minister and senior MSRTC officials, Choughule consistently pushed for the modernization of Bhiwandi's ageing bus infrastructure.

Ensuring uninterrupted services

According to officials, the temporary bus facility will be operational before work begins on the main terminus, ensuring that ST bus services continue without interruption.

The arrangement is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters who rely on the city's bus network for travel within the region and to various parts of Maharashtra.

The temporary facility will help maintain smooth passenger movement while shielding commuters from the inconvenience often associated with large-scale construction projects.

Authorities have assured that bus operations, ticketing services, and passenger access will remain largely unaffected throughout the redevelopment period.

Modern amenities and infrastructure

Once completed, the new bus terminus will feature modern passenger amenities, spacious waiting areas, improved traffic management systems, enhanced commuter facilities, and upgraded infrastructure designed to meet the growing transportation needs of the city.

The project is being viewed as a major milestone in Bhiwandi's urban development journey. Civic observers believe the upgraded transport hub will not only improve the travel experience for passengers but also strengthen connectivity and support the city's expanding population and economic activity.

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Political support and gratitude

Welcoming the development, MLA Mahesh Choughule expressed gratitude to the State Government, the Transport Department, and MSRTC officials for extending support to the project.

"This is a landmark development for Bhiwandi. The new bus terminus will significantly enhance commuter convenience and contribute to the city's overall growth. I sincerely thank the State Government, the Transport Department, and MSRTC for their cooperation in making this project a reality," Choughule said.

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