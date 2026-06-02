BEST Approves Transfer Of Dharavi And Kalakilla Bus Depots For ₹96,000-Crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Move Sent To BMC | File Pic

Mumbai: In a significant step towards the implementation of the Rs 96,000-crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), the BEST Undertaking on Tuesday approved the transfer of its Dharavi and Kalakilla bus depots for redevelopment. The proposal will now be sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for further approval and is expected to be discussed at the Chief Minister’s War Room meeting on the Dharavi project later this week.

Temporary parking near 90-feet road in Dharavi planned

The two depots together occupy 11.58 acres and currently serve as important operational hubs for BEST. The move comes nearly two years after the proposal to hand over the depots was first placed before authorities. Officials said a temporary bus parking facility will be developed near the 90-feet road in Dharavi to ensure uninterrupted operations while the permanent infrastructure is constructed.

BEST Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao said the undertaking owns 2.28 acres of the land, while the remaining area belongs to the Collector. She said the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) will prepare a detailed plan for facilities required by BEST employees, including rest rooms, canteens and maintenance infrastructure. “A broad plan covering staff amenities and operational requirements will be developed by the project authorities,” she said.

Modern multi-storey depots to accommodate 470 buses

The redevelopment plan envisages construction of two modern multi-storey bus depots that can collectively accommodate up to 470 buses once completed. BEST has sought space for 288 buses during the transition period. A temporary depot spread across 6.17 acres is proposed initially, with parking capacity for around 145 buses. Officials acknowledged that accommodating the remaining fleet during the interim phase will remain a challenge.

Under the proposed permanent arrangement, one depot will be built on 8,602.42 square metres of land and will have capacity for 200 to 275 buses. The second depot, spread across 10,544.15 square metres, will offer similar parking capacity. The multi-level structures will house bus parking facilities on lower floors, while offices and operational facilities will be developed on upper levels. Commercial spaces are also planned as part of the project design.

Multi-level structures to house parking, offices and commercial spaces

However, the proposal has drawn criticism from some members of the BEST Committee. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and committee member Nitin Nandgaonkar questioned the speed of the process and said authorities had not adequately explained the impact on employees or future bus operations. “There should be clarity on staff facilities, bus parking arrangements and the future expansion of the fleet before such a major decision is implemented,” he said.

According to officials, NMDPL submitted a draft proposal for temporary and permanent depot arrangements in April. The permanent depots are expected to take five to seven years to complete. Project authorities said penalties will be imposed under the development agreement if construction is not completed within the stipulated timeframe.

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