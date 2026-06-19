Bhiwandi To Face Weekly 24-Hour Water Shutdown As BNCMC Enforces 20 Per Cent Supply Cut Amid Looming Scarcity; Check Affected Areas

Bhiwandi residents will face a weekly 24-hour water shutdown as authorities implement conservation measures amid water scarcity concerns | AI Generated File Image

Bhiwandi, June 19: Residents of Bhiwandi will now have to brace for a weekly 24-hour water shutdown after the civic administration announced mandatory water rationing following directives issued by the Water Resources Department.

The move comes in view of a looming water scarcity and an order to implement a compulsory 20 per cent daily reduction in water supply for all non-irrigation consumers dependent on the Ulhas River.

Water cut measures announced

According to an official notification issued by the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), the decision follows a review meeting convened by the Water Resources Department, Irrigation Division, Kalwa, Thane, on June 9 to assess water management in the Ulhas River basin.

During the meeting, all non-irrigation consumers were instructed to enforce a 20 per cent daily cut in water consumption to conserve available resources.

Acting on these directions, the STEM Authority, which supplies bulk water to Bhiwandi, has announced that water supply to the city will remain completely suspended for 24 hours every week, beginning at 9 am every Wednesday until 9 am on Thursday. In addition, water supply on the following day will be restored at reduced pressure and in lower quantities.

The civic body said the measure has been introduced to manage the available water stock efficiently and minimise the impact of an anticipated shortage during the coming weeks. Officials appealed to citizens to use water judiciously, avoid wastage, and cooperate with the administration until the situation improves.

Areas likely to be affected

The weekly shutdown and subsequent low-pressure supply are expected to affect a large part of the city, including Mamta Tank, Chavindra Village, Patel Nagar, Bala Compound, Farid Bagh, Sangampada, Kacheripada, Brahman Ali, Kasar Ali, Bhave Nagar, Kombadpada, Adarsh Park, Ajay Nagar, Gokul Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kalyan Road, Teen Batti, Shivaji Nagar Staff Quarters, Khadak Road, Gurucharan Pada, Ajmer Nagar, Sham Nagar, Sainath Society, Anjur Phata, Devji Nagar, Narpoli, Vitthal Nagar, Sonibai Compound, Khalik Compound, Faizan Compound, Mehta Compound, Roshan Bagh, Bhandari Compound, Narpoli Village, IGM Water Tank, Nizampura, Islampura, Aampada, MHADA Colony, Shastri Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Millat Nagar, Navi Vasti, Kondajiwadi, Chavan Colony, Vetal Pada, Khandu Pada, Ansar Mohalla, Kamatghar, Old Tadali, New Tadali, Bhagya Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Shrirang Society, Ganesh Cinema, Navjeevan Colony, Samad Nagar, Kaneri, New Kaneri, Gauripada, Padya Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Ghunghat Nagar, Kotergate, Baraf Galli, Kap Ali, Urdu Road, Quresh Nagar, Lahoti Compound, Bhadwad and Temghar.

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Citizens urged to cooperate

The BNCMC has urged residents to make necessary arrangements for water storage in advance and extend full cooperation to ensure effective implementation of the conservation measures.

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