Bhiwandi: BNCMC Announces 10 Per Cent Water Cut In Several Areas Amid Falling Reservoir Levels; Urges Residents To Conserve Water

BNCMC appeals to residents to use water carefully after implementing a 10 per cent supply cut in parts of Bhiwandi amid declining reservoir levels | File Photo (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi, May 21: With water levels in reservoirs supplying the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continuing to decline, a looming water crisis has now begun affecting several parts of Bhiwandi as well.

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation has announced a 10 per cent water cut in areas receiving water supply from BMC sources, effective from May 15, leading to reduced water supply and low-pressure distribution in multiple localities.

According to information shared by Executive Engineer Sandeep Patanawar of the civic body’s Water Supply Department, the reservoirs supplying water to BMC currently hold critically low stock levels. The precautionary measure has been introduced to ensure that the remaining water reserves last for a longer duration until the arrival of the monsoon.

Civic body cites El Niño concerns

Officials further stated that the decision was also influenced by concerns raised by the India Meteorological Department regarding the possible impact of El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) on the upcoming monsoon season.

In view of the possibility of below-normal rainfall, the Maharashtra government has directed local civic administrations to adopt preventive water management measures, following which the 10 per cent water cut was implemented in Bhiwandi.

Taking the situation seriously, the municipal administration has launched a public awareness drive across the city through loudspeaker announcements, urging residents to use water carefully and avoid unnecessary wastage during the crisis period.

Residents urged to use water carefully

The civic administration has appealed to citizens to store only the required quantity of water in advance and strictly avoid misuse such as washing vehicles, cleaning roads or excessive use of water in courtyards and open spaces.

Residents have also been urged to use water responsibly and cooperate with the municipal administration in managing the emerging scarcity situation.

Also Watch:

Read Also Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 10 Per Cent Water Cut From May 15 Amid Falling Reservoir Levels

Officials said that if rainfall remains delayed or reservoir levels continue to fall further in the coming weeks, stricter water rationing measures may also be considered in affected areas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/