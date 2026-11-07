Bhiwandi Textile Crisis: All Sizing Units To Shut Indefinitely From November 8 Amid Rising Production Costs |

Bhiwandi: In a major setback to Bhiwandi’s textile industry all sizing units across the city will remain shut indefinitely from 7 am on November 8 following a unanimous decision by industry operators struggling with mounting production costs and worsening market conditions.

Bhiwandi Sizing Welfare Association Holds Special Meeting

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Bhiwandi Sizing Welfare Association on November 6, 2026. A large number of association members and industry representatives attended the meeting to discuss the financial challenges confronting the sector and explore possible solutions.

Association president Ajay kumar Yadav said the textile market slowdown and an unprecedented rise in raw material prices had severely affected the viability of sizing operations. He added that the shortage of skilled workers substantial increases in wages and the additional expenditure involved in complying with government directives had further aggravated the situation.

Higher Production Costs Force Sizing Units To Suspend Operations

According to the association the cumulative impact of these factors has pushed production costs significantly higher, making it increasingly difficult for unit operators to sustain their businesses under the prevailing market conditions. After detailed deliberations, members unanimously decided to suspend operations across Bhiwandi's sizing industry from November 8 until further notice.

The association has also decided to hold another meeting a week after the shutdown to assess the situation and discuss the next course of action. A revision in existing sizing rates will be among the key issues on the agenda. The association will also decide whether the closure should be extended or units should resume operations, depending on the outcome of discussions and the possibility of a viable solution.

Yadav clarified that once operations restart following a positive resolution, the industry will ensure compliance with applicable government guidelines, including the mandatory use of permitted fuels such as coal and biofuel.

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