Bhiwandi: SP Leader Farhan Azmi Says Party Supports ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Targets MLA Rais Shaikh

Farhan Azmi addresses party workers during the inauguration of the Samajwadi Party office in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, May 7: Samajwadi Party Maharashtra general secretary Abu Farhan Azmi on Wednesday clarified that the party has no objection to chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, while reiterating its opposition to “Vande Mataram”, during the inauguration of the party group leader’s office at the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Azmi, who raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” himself at the event, said the Samajwadi Party has never opposed the slogan and that the party’s stand had already been made clear by state president Abu Asim Azmi.

“We have no hesitation in saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Our objection is only to ‘Vande Mataram’,” Azmi said while addressing party workers, corporators and office-bearers.

Party office inaugurated in Bhiwandi

The office inaugurated on Wednesday belongs to Samajwadi Party group leader Arib Shaikh.

Senior party leader Riyaz Azmi and several local corporators were also present during the programme.

Azmi alleged that certain political elements had attempted to create hurdles in securing approval for the office but said Bhiwandi Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar eventually granted permission.

“Some people tried to politicise the issue and stop the office from opening, but finally permission was granted. This office will work for justice and public service,” he said.

Farhan Azmi targets MLA Rais Shaikh

In a sharp political attack, Azmi also targeted Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh, accusing him of behaving like a BJP legislator rather than an opposition representative.

“We ourselves are now searching for Rais Shaikh. He no longer even wears the Samajwadi Party badge,” Azmi remarked, triggering loud reactions from party workers.

He claimed that voters had elected Shaikh because of the party’s “cycle” symbol and not because of his personal image.

“The people voted for the cycle symbol. Now we will ride bicycles to search for him,” he said.

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Show-cause notice issued to MLA

Azmi further revealed that the party had issued a show-cause notice to the MLA and described his reply as unsatisfactory.

He accused Shaikh of remaining silent over rising corruption and civic issues in Bhiwandi while praising the government.

“An opposition MLA behaving like a ruling BJP representative is unfortunate and laughable,” Azmi added.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)