Bhiwandi Shock: Decomposed Bodies Of Missing Teen Girl, Worker Found; Residents Stage Protest Seeking Justice

Decomposed Bodies Of Missing Teen Girl, Worker Found; Residents Stage Protest Seeking Justice

Bhiwandi: In two disturbing incidents reported from different parts of Bhiwandi city, decomposed bodies of a 15-year-old girl and a male labourer were discovered, triggering shock and anger among local residents. Both victims had been missing for several days before their bodies were found.

Teen Girl Goes Missing

In the first case, under the jurisdiction of Narpoli Police Station, the body of a 15-year-old girl studying in Class 10 was found near a hillock area. According to police the girl had left her house on March 1 reportedly to relieve herself, but did not return.

When she failed to come back even after several hours her worried parents began searching for her in nearby areas.

After an unsuccessful search, they approached Narpoli Police Station and filed a missing complaint.

Body Found Near Hill

Police initiated a search operation but were unable to trace her whereabouts for several days. On March 4, police received information that an unidentified girl’s body was lying near a hill. The police immediately reached the spot and called the girl’s parents for identification. Upon seeing the body the grieving parents confirmed it was their missing daughter.

Family Alleges Foul Play

The body was sent to Mumbai’s Sir J. J. Hospital for post-mortem examination. The family has alleged foul play and suspects that the girl may have been assaulted and murdered. However, police said the body has been sent for forensic and viscera examination and a case will be registered after the medical report clarifies the cause of death.

Residents Stage Protest March

Angered by the incident, local residents took out a protest march from Ajmer Nagar to Narpoli Police Station, demanding a thorough investigation and strict punishment for the culprits.

Labourer’s Body In Tank

In another incident, the decomposed body of a labourer identified as Vinod Nishad was found inside a water tank at a dyeing unit Vimi Silk Mills, located in the Bhandari Compound area. The factory reportedly belongs to Mahendra Kothari.

Foul Smell Raises Suspicion

According to officials from Bhiwandi Fire Brigade and Bhoiwada Police Station, the body was discovered after workers noticed a strong foul smell coming from the water tank. On checking, they found a body floating inside and alerted the authorities.

The police and fire brigade team reached the spot and retrieved the body.

Worker Missing Since March 4

Local residents said Nishad had been missing since March 4. His body was discovered on March 7 and later sent to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Sub-District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons and are investigating how the labourer ended up inside the factory’s water tank.

