Bhiwandi Shawarma Food Poisoning Cases Rise To 130; FDA Suspends 3 Hotels, Civic Body Launches Bulldozer Drive | File Pic

Bhiwandi: The number of people affected by food poisoning after consuming chicken shawarma at a food outlet in Bhiwandi has risen to 130, prompting the administration to intensify its crackdown on food establishments across the city. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended three hotels for unhygienic conditions and violations of food safety norms, while the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has launched a bulldozer drive against illegal food stalls and roadside vendors.

The anti-encroachment drive began late on Friday evening and was underway at the time of filing this report.

107 Patients Remain Hospitalised

The affected people had consumed chicken shawarma at AK Shawarma, located near Vanjarpatti Naka. The victims include 64 men, 39 women and 27 children. While 23 patients have been discharged after treatment, 107 remain admitted to various hospitals. Two women and two children have been shifted to Thane for advanced medical care. Hospital authorities said the condition of all patients was stable.

Three Hotels Suspended After FDA Inspections

Following the food poisoning outbreak, the Thane FDA has intensified inspections of hotels and food establishments across Bhiwandi. During the inspections, three hotels — Rizwan Hotel in Bhusar Mohalla, Hotel Moonlight in Shantinagar and Anand Hotel on Kalyan Road — were suspended for unhygienic conditions and non-compliance with prescribed norms.

FDA Assistant Commissioner Santosh Sirosia said several shortcomings, particularly related to cleanliness and hygiene, were found at the establishments. Notices were issued to the respective hotel operators before suspension orders were initiated.

FDA teams are currently inspecting food establishments in different parts of the city. Sirosia said action would continue against operators found violating food safety standards. Hotels and food stalls across Bhiwandi are now under the department's scanner.

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Bulldozer Drive Against Illegal Roadside Stalls

Meanwhile, the BNCMC's anti-encroachment department launched a crackdown on unauthorised food stalls and roadside handcarts under the leadership of Ward Committee 1 Officer Sameer Jawre.

The drive covered the stretch from Khandupada to Vanjarpatti Naka and Naddi Naka on Friday evening. Bulldozers were deployed to remove illegal stalls, handcarts and other encroachments obstructing roads and public spaces. The operation continued late into the night.

Officials said that following instructions from the municipal commissioner, action against unauthorised stalls was being carried out across all five ward committees.

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Second Outbreak Raises Food Safety Concerns

In June this year, 107 people had suffered food poisoning after consuming food from a shawarma outlet in Khandupada. The latest outbreak, affecting another 130 people, has once again raised serious questions about food safety monitoring and the effectiveness of routine inspections in the city.

The recurrence of such incidents has exposed gaps in the enforcement of food safety regulations. The administration now faces the challenge of ensuring regular inspections and strict compliance by food businesses, rather than limiting enforcement to demolition and inspection drives after major outbreaks.

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