Bhiwandi: Sakal Hindu Samaj Seeks Action Over Dindigad Temple Clash, Threatens Stir On August 30

Sakal Hindu Samaj members submitted a memorandum to Bhiwandi rural police seeking action and stronger security at the Dindigad pilgrimage site | File Photo

Bhiwandi, August 25, 2026: The Sakal Hindu Samaj staged a protest at Wadpe and submitted a memorandum to the Bhiwandi rural police, seeking strict action against those allegedly involved in the clash between two groups at the Dindigad Mahadev Temple premises last Sunday. The protesters warned that a more intense agitation would be launched on August 30 if the police failed to act on their demands.

The Dindigad Mahadev Temple, located in the area and declared a pilgrimage site by the Maharashtra government, is considered an important religious centre by the Hindu community.

Protesters Seek Police Action

Speaking during the protest, Yashwant Sore said Dindigad holds deep religious significance and alleged that the administration must act against elements responsible for encroachment and creating religious tension in the area. He warned that the local Sakal Hindu Samaj would intensify its agitation if no action was taken.

According to the memorandum, during the month of Shravan, a group allegedly carrying meat near the Hindu religious site was stopped by local youths.

The intervention reportedly led to an argument between the two groups, which later escalated into a physical altercation. The memorandum alleged that local youths were assaulted during the incident.

The matter subsequently reached the IGM Sub-District Hospital, where those involved went for medical treatment and to lodge complaints. The protesters further alleged that a second altercation took place at the hospital involving the local youths.

Concerns Over Security

Sakal Hindu Samaj representatives also alleged that statements made by some political leaders following the incident had hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Dnyaneshwar (Om) Mukadam alleged that complaints of theft, drug consumption and robberies involving tourists had surfaced in the Dindigad area in the past. He urged the administration to ensure adequate security at the religious site and prevent activities that could disturb law and order.

Those present at the protest included Yashwant Sore, Vishubhau Mhatre, Jagan Patil, Dnyaneshwar (Om) Mukadam, Ramdas Kene, Gurunath Mhatre, Vijay Patil and Deepak Patil, besides residents from Gholgaon, Valshind and neighbouring villages in the Sonale Gram Panchayat area.

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Demand For Permanent Police Outpost

The delegation submitted the memorandum to Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station Senior Police Inspector Harshavardhan Barve. The protesters demanded that cases registered against local residents be withdrawn, security at the temple be strengthened and a permanent police outpost with round-the-clock police deployment be established at the Dindigad pilgrimage site.

The Sakal Hindu Samaj warned that failure to act on the demands would lead to a broader agitation on August 30.

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