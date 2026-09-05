Bhiwandi Road Turns Accident-Prone As RCC-Paver Block Gap Causes Two-Wheeler Falls | VIDEO

A damaged section near Zoya Battery has reportedly caused repeated two-wheeler falls, prompting calls for immediate repairs | AI Generated File Image

Bhiwandi, September 5, 2026: A stretch of the main road from Chavindra Road towards Vanjar Patti Naka has come under scrutiny after a deep gap developed between the RCC road and adjoining paver blocks near Zoya Battery, reportedly causing several two-wheeler riders to lose balance and fall.

A CCTV video showing bike riders falling at the spot has gone viral on social media, renewing questions over the quality and maintenance of civic road works in the city.

According to local residents, more than two dozen two-wheeler riders have reportedly fallen and sustained injuries at the location over the past one week.

Residents claim that two to three riders are losing their balance at the spot almost every day. On Saturday, a member of a Govinda pathak was also injured after falling from his motorcycle while passing through the stretch.

Paver Blocks Deteriorate Within A Year?

The civic body had reportedly carried out RCC road and paver block work along the stretch last year. Residents said that during the monsoon, the portion between the RCC surface and paver blocks subsided, leaving a deep gap between the two surfaces.

The issue has also raised questions over the durability of the paver blocks. During the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation's General Body meeting held on Thursday, corporator Faraz Bahauddin questioned the quality of paver blocks being installed in the city.

He had specifically asked the administration why paver blocks laid in Bhiwandi deteriorate within a year and had sought accountability over the quality of material and supervision of civic works.

The latest incidents have brought the issue back into focus, with residents questioning whether adequate quality checks are being carried out during road construction and maintenance.

Civic Body Promises Repairs

Residents said the stretch is heavily used by two-wheelers and other vehicles and that the uneven surface poses a safety risk, particularly when vehicles approach the damaged portion at speed. They have demanded immediate repairs and a quality inspection of the work.

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When contacted, City Engineer Jameel Patel could not be reached for comment despite attempts to contact him.

However, Uddhav Gawade, Junior Engineer of Prabhag Samiti-1, said the damaged portion would be attended to shortly.

“The paver blocks at the spot will be removed and relaid within one or two days,” Gawade said.

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