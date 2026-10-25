Bhiwandi Road Accident: Ola Cab Crashes Into Concrete Divider On Rajiv Gandhi Flyover, Sparks Safety Concerns |

Bhiwandi: A late-night accident on the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover in Bhiwandi has once again raised concerns over road safety after an Ola cab rammed into an RCC divider placed on the flyover leaving the car’s front end badly damaged and a tyre burst. The driver and passenger escaped unhurt but the incident briefly disrupted traffic and renewed questions over the visibility and placement of the concrete barriers.

Headlight Glare Blamed For Crash

According to the account of the incident the Ola car was travelling from Vanjarpatti Naka towards Kalyan via the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover when the driver was temporarily dazzled by the intense headlights of oncoming vehicles. Unable to properly gauge the position of the RCC divider in time, the driver crashed into it. The impact caused a tyre to burst and severely damaged the front portion of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported among the occupants providing some relief amid concerns over the potential severity of the collision.

Accident Briefly Disrupts Traffic

Following the accident the movement of vehicles on the flyover was affected resulting in a traffic jam for some time. Traffic wardens and traffic police personnel reached the spot after being informed about the incident. The damaged car was towed off the flyover, after which traffic movement returned to normal.

The accident has once again drawn attention to the RCC dividers placed along the flyover particularly the difficulty motorists may face in spotting them at night. Local residents and motorists have expressed concern that glare from oncoming headlights can reduce visibility, leaving drivers with little time to react to concrete barriers ahead.

They have called for the installation of adequate reflective tape redium reflectors and warning signs on the dividers so that motorists can identify them from a safe distance. Proper street lighting and clear visibility of the barriers at night are also essential to reduce the risk of further collisions.

The same stretch of the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover has reportedly witnessed previous accidents. Repeated incidents have raised concerns about whether sufficient safety measures are in place to make the dividers clearly visible to approaching motorists.

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