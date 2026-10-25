Palghar National Deworming Day 2026: 3,365 Health Workers Mobilised To Cover Over 5.56 Lakh Beneficiaries |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar Zilla Parishad will conduct a state-level deworming campaign across the district on October 27, targeting 5,56,910 beneficiaries. A total of 3,365 health workers have been deployed to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government’s Public Health Department.

Schools And Anganwadis Covered

The campaign will cover anganwadis, schools, ashram schools, primary health centres and sub-centres across the district. Eligible beneficiaries will be administered deworming tablets through coordinated efforts by the Health, Education, and Women and Child Development departments.

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Community Health Officers (CHOs) and other health department personnel will participate in the drive.

Preventing Worm-Related Health Problems

Worm infections can contribute to anaemia, weakness and malnutrition among children and may adversely affect their physical and cognitive development. The campaign aims to reduce the prevalence of intestinal worm infections and improve children’s health and nutritional status.

A mop-up day will be observed on November 3 for eligible beneficiaries who miss the dose on October 27.

District Health Officer Dr. Santosh Chaudhary has appealed to parents to cooperate with school authorities, anganwadi workers and health personnel to ensure that eligible children receive the deworming tablets. He also urged beneficiaries to consume the tablets under the guidance of health workers.

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