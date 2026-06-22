Bhiwandi Residents Roar Against Atkoli Waste Project At MPCB Hearing, Cite Health And Water Risks |

Bhiwandi: Strong opposition to the proposed Solid Waste Management Project at Atkoli village in Bhiwandi taluka echoed through a public hearing on Friday, as residents, farmers, environmental activists and village representatives accused the project of posing a serious threat to public health, agriculture and the region's vital water resources. The hearing, convened by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), witnessed citizens demanding the immediate withdrawal of the project and legal action against the alleged violations already taking place at the proposed dumping site.

Hearing Convened by MPCB

The public hearing was organised by the Regional Office of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Kalyan, at the KUD Business Cluster in Sawad under the chairmanship of Additional District Collector Harishchandra Patil. Regional Officer Kiran Hasbanis and Deputy Regional Officer Soujanya Patil were also present.

Representatives of the company awarded the contract for the Thane Municipal Corporation's Solid Waste Management Project made a video presentation outlining the proposed facility. However the presentation was met with strong objections from local residents, who alleged that the project had already been operating in violation of government norms and environmental conditions.

100 Trucks Daily Without Compliance

Residents claimed that nearly 100 garbage trucks have been entering the Atkoli dumping site every day without adhering to statutory conditions or environmental safeguards. They alleged that this has led to severe air pollution, contamination of drinking water sources, damage to agricultural land and pollution of nearby rivers, streams and ponds, placing the health of thousands of residents at risk.

Villagers further alleged that garbage has been illegally dumped and burnt at the Atkoli site for the past one-and-a-half years. According to them, toxic smoke released from the burning waste has increased the risk of respiratory illnesses, lung diseases and even cancer among people living in surrounding villages.

Mosquito Menace and Foul Odour

They also highlighted the growing menace of mosquitoes, flies, insects and foul odour emanating from the dumping ground, claiming that these have contributed to the spread of diseases in the area. Contaminated leachate from the dumping site, they said, has damaged agricultural fields, while the persistent stench could discourage existing and proposed industries in the vicinity, adversely affecting employment opportunities in the region.

Expressing anger over the alleged daily movement of garbage vehicles to the site without regulatory compliance, residents urged authorities to initiate legal proceedings against those responsible and immediately halt further dumping activities.

Local Representatives Join Protest

Several local representatives participated in the hearing and recorded their objections. Among them were Dr. Ghanshyam Patil (Pise), Ramesh Shelar, Pradeep Bhoir, Rajaram Shelar, Namdev Shelar, Sandeep Shelar (Atkoli), Bhagwan Sambre (Wafale), Vinod Shelar (Washere), Kapil Dhamne (Chiradpada), Ram Dalvi, Advocate Sandeep Jadhav, Balwant Joshi (Amane) and Bhaskar Mali (Sape). Representatives of nearby gram panchayats, farmers, local residents and members of the anti-dumping struggle committee also attended the hearing in large numbers and voiced unanimous opposition to the project.

A major concern raised during the hearing was the project's proximity to the Bhatsa River, located approximately 500 metres from the proposed dumping site. Residents warned that any contamination of the river could have far-reaching consequences, as the Pise Dam, situated nearly one kilometre away on the same river, supplies drinking water to millions of people in Mumbai and Thane. They cautioned that pollution of this water source could pose a significant public health crisis.

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EIA Report Allegedly Flawed

Dr. Ghanshyam Patil alleged that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report submitted for the project contained several inaccuracies and omissions. He claimed that the report failed to mention both the Bhatsa River and the Pise Dam and did not adequately assess the likely impact on local water bodies, agricultural land or groundwater resources.

Advocate Sandeep Jadhav of Amane village questioned the government's policy priorities, pointing out that while the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is actively promoting infrastructure and economic growth along the Samruddhi Mahamarg, authorities are simultaneously proposing a project that, according to residents, could adversely affect public health and regional development. He demanded that the Solid Waste Management Project be scrapped immediately.

The public hearing concluded with residents reiterating their demand for the cancellation of the Atkoli Solid Waste Management Project, insisting that environmental protection, public health and the safety of future generations must take precedence over waste disposal infrastructure.

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