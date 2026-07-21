Bhiwandi: Residents Protest Outside BNCMC HQ Alleging Demolition Despite Court Protection, Seek Action Against Officials

Residents and local leaders protested outside the BNCMC headquarters, alleging that a demolition drive violated a civil court's injunction | File Photo

Bhiwandi, July 21, 2026: Alleging violation of a civil court's injunction and arbitrary demolition of legally recorded properties, residents staged a protest outside the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) headquarters on Tuesday, demanding action against civic officials.

The agitation was led by former BNCMC Leader of the House Vikas Nikam and former Deputy Mayor Ahmed Siddiqui, who accused officials of carrying out the demolition despite being aware of the court's order and ownership records.

The protest witnessed the participation of Samajwadi Party state secretary Riyaz Azmi, city president Anas Ansari, former corporator Matloob Sardar, Hamid Shaikh, Comrade Vijay Kamble and several affected residents.

Residents Allege Illegal Demolition

According to the protesters, the dispute pertains to properties bearing House Nos. 54 and 58, along with eight other structures located on Survey No. 95 (City Survey No. 4326) at Nizampura.

They claimed that the properties have been recorded in the names of Khalil Ahmed Sheikh and his family since the Gram Panchayat era and that property tax has been regularly paid to the civic body.

Despite these records, officials from BNCMC's Ward Committee No. 1 allegedly carried out a demolition drive on July 15 after declaring the structures unauthorised.

The protesters alleged that the action was undertaken by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sameer Javare along with Beat Inspectors Ramakant Mhatre and Ravindra Jadhav without conducting proper verification of ownership and legal documents.

The aggrieved residents further alleged that the municipal administration had mistakenly issued notices in the name of one Gaurav Pure, who, they claimed, has no ownership or legal connection with the disputed properties.

They said Pure had responded to the notice by informing the civic authorities that the properties belonged to Khalil Ahmed Sheikh and his family and had also brought to their notice that a civil court in Bhiwandi had already granted a permanent injunction in connection with the dispute.

According to the protesters, despite being fully aware of the court's order as well as the actual ownership of the properties, civic officials proceeded with the demolition under alleged political pressure. They claimed the action caused substantial financial losses to the property owners and amounted to contempt of court.

Demand For Action Against Officials

Addressing the gathering, former Leader of the House Vikas Nikam demanded the immediate suspension of Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sameer Javare and Beat Inspectors Ramakant Mhatre and Ravindra Jadhav, holding them responsible for the demolition.

Former Deputy Mayor Ahmed Siddiqui alleged that several unauthorised five- to seven-storey buildings continue to exist within the jurisdiction of Ward Committee No. 1 despite directions from the Bombay High Court for action against illegal constructions.

However, he claimed that no action has been initiated against those structures, while selective demolition was carried out against legally disputed properties due to political interference.

Commissioner Assures Inquiry

Following the protest, a delegation met BNCMC Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar and submitted a memorandum seeking an impartial inquiry into the demolition and disciplinary action against the officials concerned.

Speaking after the meeting, Nikam said the Municipal Commissioner assured the delegation that the administration would examine all records related to the case within two days.

He further stated that appropriate action would be initiated if any official is found to have acted in violation of legal procedures or court orders.

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The protesters maintained that they would continue their agitation if justice is not delivered and demanded that the civic administration ensure that future demolition drives strictly adhere to due process of law and judicial directions.

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