Bhiwandi Fire Safety Crackdown: BNCMC Seals Two Industrial Units, Cuts Power Over Violations

Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation | FPJ

Bhiwandi: In a major crackdown on fire safety violations, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has disconnected electricity supply and sealed two industrial units on Kalyan Road for allegedly operating without mandatory fire safety systems and a Fire Department No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Action Against Units Violating Fire Safety Norms

The action was carried out as part of BNCMC's ongoing drive against commercial and industrial establishments flouting fire safety regulations. According to civic officials, the units had failed to install the required fire protection infrastructure and had not obtained the mandatory Fire NOC despite prior notices.

Acting on the directives of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, the BNCMC Fire and Emergency Services Department has been conducting inspections across industrial, commercial and other establishments in the city to verify compliance with fire safety norms.

Notices Issued Under Fire Safety Laws

During the inspection, officials found that several establishments were operating without the prescribed fire safety measures and mandatory approvals. Consequently, notices were issued under the provisions of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006 (as amended in 2023) and the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Rules, 2025.

As part of the enforcement drive, a joint operation was conducted on July 16 at Narayan Bhoir Compound on Kalyan Road by officials from the BNCMC Fire and Emergency Services Department, City Police Station, and Torrent Power.

Power Disconnected, Units Sealed For Non-Compliance

During the operation, electricity supply to M/s Excel Electrochem Technology and M/s Crescent India Pvt. Ltd. was disconnected and both industrial establishments were sealed for non-compliance with fire safety requirements.

Civic officials said the action sends a strong message that industrial and commercial units operating without adequate fire safety arrangements will not be allowed to function, considering the potential risk to workers and nearby establishments.

The municipal corporation has urged all commercial and industrial establishments to immediately comply with statutory requirements by installing functional fire safety systems, obtaining mandatory Fire Department approvals and No Objection Certificates, securing necessary trade licences, and clearing pending property tax dues with the civic body.

BNCMC also advised establishment owners to coordinate with the Fire and Emergency Services Department, the Licence Department and the Property Tax Assessment Department to complete all pending compliances without delay.

Warning of stricter enforcement in the coming days, the civic body said establishments failing to comply with fire safety regulations and other statutory requirements would continue to face stringent action, including disconnection of electricity supply and sealing of premises. Officials reiterated that the drive aims to ensure public safety and prevent fire-related disasters in one of Maharashtra's largest industrial hubs.

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