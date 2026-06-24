Bhiwandi Raid Seizes 772 Illegal LPG Cylinders Amid Global Supply Fears Over Iran-US Conflict |

Bhiwandi: In a major crackdown on illegal LPG stockpiling amid concerns over gas availability following disruptions in global energy markets triggered by the ongoing Iran-US conflict, the Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Department's Vigilance Team seized 772 LPG cylinders from a warehouse on the outskirts of Bhiwandi on Wednesday.

Intelligence Input

The action was carried out after the department received specific information regarding the alleged illegal storage of a large quantity of LPG cylinders at a wholesale grain warehouse operating under the name Shree ram Traders in Mithpada, located within the limits of Khoni village near Bhiwandi.

According to officials, the tip-off was received by Chandra kant Dange, Action Controller of the State Vigilance Squad of the Food and Civil Supplies Department. Acting on his directions a team led by Deputy Controller Ganesh Bellale conducted a raid at the premises on Wednesday afternoon.

Seized Stock

The operation involved Vigilance Inspectors Rajiv Bhele, Ravindra Rathod, Arun Kate, Devanand Thorve, Rajesh Sorte and Rahul Ingle, along with Taluka Supply Inspector Gautam Raut, City Rationing Officer Ratnadeep Sawant, Assistant Rationing Officer Amol Garkar, and Inspector Chetan Rajgadkar.

During the raid, officials discovered a massive stock of LPG cylinders belonging to HP Gas, Bharat Gas and Indane Gas. The seized stock included 692 filled domestic cylinders and 80 empty cylinders of 5-kg capacity, taking the total seizure to 772 cylinders.

Residential Hazard

Officials said the quantity stored at the warehouse was far in excess of the permissible limit and posed a serious safety risk to residents living in the surrounding area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shop owner had official permission to store only 20 small LPG cylinders. However, authorities found that hundreds of cylinders had been accumulated in violation of safety regulations and licensing conditions.

Statewide Crackdown

"The stock was being stored in a residential locality, creating a potentially dangerous situation. Such large-scale unauthorised storage of LPG cylinders could have resulted in a major accident," an official associated with the operation said.

The department has initiated legal proceedings against the person responsible for the illegal stockpiling. Officials are examining whether the cylinders were intended for black-market distribution or other unauthorised commercial activities.

The seizure comes as authorities across Maharashtra intensify surveillance against hoarding and illegal storage of essential commodities, particularly LPG cylinders, following concerns over supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions affecting global energy markets.

Food and Civil Supplies Department officials warned that similar enforcement drives would continue across the state and that strict action would be taken against individuals or businesses found violating LPG storage norms.

Authorities reiterated that licensed dealers and traders must adhere to prescribed storage limits and safety regulations to prevent accidents and ensure an uninterrupted supply of cooking gas to genuine consumers.

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