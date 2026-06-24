'Maharashtra Sets Target Of 15 Lakh Houses, Assures Uninterrupted Instalments To Beneficiaries,' Says Minister Jaykumar Gore | X - @Jaykumar_Gore

The Maharashtra government has set a target of constructing 15 lakh houses over the next year and assured that beneficiaries of housing schemes will continue to receive their instalments without interruption, Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore informed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Opposition Concerns

The assurance came during a discussion on delays in the disbursement of funds under housing schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Ramai Awas Yojana. Raising the issue in the House, MLA Sameer Kunawar, along with members Nilesh Rane, Rahul Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Nana Patole, alleged that several beneficiaries across the state had not received their instalments, leading to stalled construction of houses.

Responding to the concerns, Gore said the state had received a target of over 29 lakh houses last year. Of these, 28.17 lakh beneficiaries were identified and approvals were granted for 27.85 lakh houses. The government has already released the first instalment for more than 26 lakh houses, the second instalment for over 17 lakh houses and the third instalment for more than 11 lakh houses.

Financial Allocations

The minister said Maharashtra has achieved a significant milestone by completing 6,05,596 houses so far, becoming the first state in the country to complete six lakh houses within a year under the housing programme.

Providing details of financial allocations, Gore said the state received Rs 5,290 crore for housing schemes in 2025-26 and Rs 13,947 crore in 2026-27. He attributed delays in some instalments to technical issues in the Centre’s SPARSH online fund disbursement system. However, he said the glitches have now been resolved and the payment process has resumed smoothly.

Gore reiterated that there is no shortage of funds for housing schemes and that no beneficiary’s instalment would be withheld. He also said that beneficiaries without land can receive assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh from the government to purchase a plot and construct their homes, reaffirming the government's commitment to providing permanent housing to every eligible family in the state.

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