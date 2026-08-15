Bhiwandi Power Bills Set To Rise As New Fuel Adjustment Charges Add Up To 60 Paise Per Unit | AI

Bhiwandi: Electricity consumers in Bhiwandi are likely to face higher power bills in August as additional charges under the Fuel Adjustment Charges (FAC) mechanism are expected to be levied on electricity consumed during July.

FAC Charges To Vary Across Domestic, Industrial, Commercial And EV Categories

The revised charges will vary according to the category and level of electricity consumption, affecting domestic, industrial, commercial and electric vehicle (EV) charging consumers.

Under the new structure, domestic consumers using up to 100 units of electricity will be required to pay an additional 20 paise per unit. Consumers falling in the 101-300 unit category will be charged an additional 40 paise per unit, while those consuming between 301 and 500 units will have to pay 55 paise per unit. Consumers using more than 500 units of electricity will be subject to an additional charge of 60 paise per unit.

BPL Consumers Get Lower FAC Burden Under Revised Structure

Consumers covered under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will be charged an additional 10 paise per unit.

Industrial and commercial consumers will also be affected by the revised FAC structure. According to the new rates, high-tension industrial consumers will be required to pay an additional 30 to 45 paise per unit, while low-tension industrial consumers will face an increase of 25 to 35 paise per unit.

Commercial Consumers To Bear Additional Charges Based On Usage Category

Similarly, low-tension commercial consumers will have to bear an additional burden ranging from 40 to 60 paise per unit, depending on their category and electricity consumption.

Electric vehicle charging stations have also been brought under the revised mechanism. An additional FAC of 30 paise per unit will be levied on electricity used for EV charging.

Consumers Warned Of Increased Financial Burden Across Categories

Sources said the increase in Fuel Adjustment Charges would place an additional financial burden on electricity consumers across different categories. The revised provisions are expected to impact not only households with lower electricity consumption but also industries, commercial establishments and EV charging facilities.

The increase has sparked discussions among consumer groups and social activists, who have emphasized the need for greater public awareness regarding electricity tariffs and billing structures.

Powerloom Industry Raises Concerns Over Rising Operational Costs

According to social activists, rising electricity costs directly affect households, small businesses and industries. However, many consumers remain unaware of the various components included in their monthly electricity bills and often fail to examine the applicable charges and tariff rates.

Bhiwandi Powerloom Organisation President Tirupati V. Siripuram has urged consumers to pay closer attention to their electricity bills and understand the different charges imposed by power distribution companies.

Siripuram Highlights Need For Consumer Awareness On Tariff Structure

He said consumers should not treat electricity bills merely as payment documents but should carefully examine every component, including unit-wise tariffs and additional charges.

Siripuram added that awareness campaigns on electricity-related issues are being conducted regularly, but meaningful change would be difficult unless consumers become more proactive in understanding their rights and the tariff structure.

Manufacturing And Commercial Sectors Likely To Feel Impact Of Tariff Rise

He appealed to citizens to familiarize themselves with the additional charges being imposed through the FAC mechanism and to remain informed about electricity-related policies that directly affect their household and business expenses.

In an industrial city such as Bhiwandi, where a significant portion of the economy depends on the powerloom sector and other manufacturing activities, any increase in electricity costs could have far-reaching consequences.

Revised FAC Rates For Domestic Consumers Announced

According to Siripuram, higher electricity tariffs could lead to an increase in production costs, placing additional pressure on industries and businesses already dealing with rising operational expenses.

The revised charges are also expected to affect traders, shop owners and commercial establishments, many of whom rely heavily on electricity for day-to-day operations.

With August electricity bills expected to reflect the additional FAC charges, discussions among consumers are likely to intensify in the coming weeks.

Revised Additional FAC for Domestic Consumers

BPL consumers: 10 paise per unit

Up to 100 units: 20 paise per unit

101-300 units: 40 paise per unit

301-500 units: 55 paise per unit

Above 500 units: 60 paise per unit

Impact on Industrial and Commercial Consumers

High-tension industrial consumers: 30-45 paise per unit

Low-tension industrial consumers: 25-35 paise per unit

Low-tension commercial consumers: 40-60 paise per unit

EV Charging Facilities Also Included

Electric vehicle charging stations will also be subject to the revised Fuel Adjustment Charges, with an additional levy of 30 paise per unit on electricity used for EV charging.

Industry representatives believe the increase could further raise operating costs in Bhiwandi, one of Maharashtra's key industrial and textile hubs, making consumer awareness and a better understanding of electricity tariffs more important than ever.

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