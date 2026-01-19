Bhiwandi Post-Poll Clash Leaves 44 Arrested As Rival Groups Stone-Pelt, Police Register Five FIRs

Tension that had been simmering in Bhiwandi’s Ward No. 1 following the civic poll victory of the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA) panel led by former mayor Vilas Patil erupted into violent clashes on Sunday night, resulting in the arrest of 44 persons from both rival camps. |

The violence broke out around 8.30 pm when unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones and attacked the bungalow of former mayor Vilas Patil at Ratandeep in the Kombadpada area. The incident quickly snowballed into a full-blown confrontation between supporters of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule and the KVA, with both groups engaging in heavy stone-pelting near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Police were forced to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.

44 Arrested, Including Supporters from Both Camps

According to police sources, 36 persons were detained from inside Vilas Patil’s bungalow during early morning operations, while eight supporters of MLA Mahesh Choughule were also arrested in connection with the violence. All the accused were later produced before the court. Senior police officials confirmed that five separate FIRs have been registered at Nizampur Police Station in connection with the two incidents.

Old Political Rivalry Behind Fresh Violence

The clash is being viewed as an extension of the long-standing political rivalry between BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule and former mayor Vilas Patil, which began during the Assembly elections and has now intensified following the Municipal Corporation polls. Police allege that supporters of the MLA, angered by their defeat in the civic elections, stormed Patil’s bungalow, indulged in vandalism and stone-pelting, and assaulted those present inside, leaving several injured.

In protest, Patil’s supporters staged a road blockade and sit-in agitation at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. Simultaneously, a large crowd gathered outside MLA Choughule’s office, raising slogans. The situation worsened when soda bottles, glass bulbs and stones were hurled from both sides, leading to further injuries. Among the injured was former mayor Pratibha Patil, along with several party workers. A riot control police personnel was also injured during the stone-pelting.

Details of FIRs Registered

Police said that the FIRs include cases against:

Vilas Patil, his sons and 16 named accused, along with 100 to 150 unidentified supporters, for unlawful assembly, stone-pelting, damaging public property and obstructing government duty. Ritesh Tavare and 30–40 of his supporters for participating in violent protests.

A complaint by Harsh Warlikar against Chaitanya Pullewar and 15–20 persons, alleging an armed attack using swords, sticks and stumps at Patil’s bungalow with an intention to kill. A counter-complaint by Raju Tadka, alleging forcible entry and assault by rival supporters. Another complaint by Bhavesh Patil, accusing Vilas Patil and his supporters of attacking BJP workers outside the party office at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Heavy Police Deployment, DCP Takes Charge

Following the violence, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate rushed to the spot and took charge of the situation. A heavy police force was deployed across Kombadpada and surrounding areas to prevent further escalation.Police officials stated that the situation is currently under control, though tension remains high.

Political Blame Game Continues

Former mayor Vilas Patil questioned the role of the police and MLA Mahesh Choughule, demanding strict action against those responsible for the attack on his residence.

On the other hand, MLA Mahesh Choughule demanded immediate action against Patil and his supporters, accusing them of inciting violence and disturbing law and order.

Lawyers’ Protest, Demand for Suspension

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered strong reactions from the legal fraternity. A delegation of advocates led by Bhiwandi Bar Association President Advocate Kiran Channe visited Vilas Patil’s residence at Gokul Nagar.

The lawyers strongly condemned the attack and demanded the immediate suspension of Nizampur Police Station Senior Inspector Vishwas Dagle, alleging failure to prevent the violence despite prior tensions.

City on Edge

The twin incidents have once again exposed the volatile mix of crime and politics in Bhiwandi, raising serious questions over political rivalry, police preparedness and the safety of civilians in the aftermath of elections.

Police have said that further arrests are likely as investigations continue.

