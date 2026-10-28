Bhiwandi Pollution Crackdown: MPCB Issues Closure Notices To 29 Textile Units, 192 Construction Projects Under Scanner

Bhiwandi authorities step up enforcement against industrial emissions, construction dust and other pollution sources | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 28, 2026: Despite intensified enforcement following strict directions from the Bombay High Court-appointed High Power Committee, air pollution continues to be a concern in Bhiwandi.

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) have stepped up action against polluting textile units, construction sites and wood-fired bakeries.

The MPCB’s Kalyan office has issued closure notices to 29 textile units, including 22 sizing units and seven dyeing units, while 192 construction projects have been served notices to enforce dust-control measures.

The action comes amid growing concerns over the city’s air quality, with authorities facing the challenge of ensuring that regulatory directions translate into visible improvements on the ground.

29 Textile Units Face Closure Notices

According to information from the BNCMC’s pollution control department, Bhiwandi has 74 textile sizing units, of which 22 have received closure notices from the MPCB’s Kalyan office. Of the city’s 55 dyeing units, seven have also been served notices seeking closure.

The notices target industrial units identified for action over pollution-related concerns. However, the continued deterioration of air quality has raised questions about the effectiveness of enforcement and the need for sustained monitoring of industrial emissions.

Deadline Expires For 32 Wood-Fired Bakeries

Wood-fired bakeries are another source of concern in the city’s pollution-control drive. The BNCMC’s licence department had issued notices to 32 such bakeries, directing their operators to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) or electric ovens within one month.

The deadline has now expired, putting the next course of action by the civic administration under scrutiny. Authorities will need to establish whether the bakeries have complied with the directive and determine what action should follow against those continuing to use wood as fuel.

Meanwhile, the civic body’s town planning department and five ward committees have issued notices to 192 construction projects, directing them to comply with pollution-control norms and take necessary steps to prevent dust from spreading beyond their sites.

Dust generated by construction activity, along with loose soil and debris accumulated on roads, remains a significant challenge for the city’s air-quality management efforts.

Civic Body Plans Road Cleaning And Washing

BNCMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health) Vikram Darade said the civic administration was implementing several measures to control pollution. He said a plan had been drawn up for deep cleaning roads and washing RCC roads and flyovers using water from high-pressure treatment (HTP) plants.

Sweeping machines are currently being deployed on major roads to remove fine dust particles. The civic body is also working on installing fogging machines and sprinklers to suppress airborne dust and improve local air quality.

Activist Alleges Debris Dumping At Taware Stadium

BNCMC Deputy Commissioner of the Pollution Control Department Balakrishna Kshirsagar told The Free Press Journal that measures to control pollution had been initiated and the administration was making efforts on multiple fronts. He said strict action would also be taken against those dumping construction debris on roads and open spaces or burning it.

However, social activist Salim Yusuf Shaikh alleged that the municipal corporation itself was contributing to pollution. He claimed that construction debris was being brought to and stockpiled at Parshuram Taware Stadium before being sold, generating dust that affects the surrounding neighbourhood.

Shaikh demanded that the civic body immediately stop the alleged practice.

Responding to the allegation, Darade said he was not aware of debris being stored at the stadium. He added that he would seek detailed information from the concerned department.

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With closure notices issued to industrial units, the deadline for bakeries having expired and hundreds of construction-related compliance issues under scrutiny, the effectiveness of the enforcement drive will depend on follow-up inspections and action against violators. For residents, the key test will be whether these measures lead to a tangible improvement in Bhiwandi’s air quality.

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