Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Demolishes 5 Unauthorised Shops In Narpoli-2 After Notice Goes Unheeded

BNCMC demolishes five unauthorised shops in Bhiwandi under police protection | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 28, 2026: Intensifying its crackdown on unauthorised constructions, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) demolished five unauthorised shops in the Narpoli-2 area after the occupants allegedly failed to remove the structures despite receiving a civic notice. The demolition was carried out at House No. 223, Survey No. 107, where the shops had been constructed using sheet-metal structures.

Demolition Follows Non-Compliance With Notice

The action was undertaken by the civic administration following repeated complaints about the unauthorised establishments. According to Arvind Ghughare, Assistant Commissioner of BNCMC’s Prabhag Samiti No. 4, the five shops had been constructed using metal sheets and were operating without the necessary authorisation.

The civic administration had earlier issued a notice to the concerned parties, directing them to remove the unauthorised constructions. However, as the structures remained in place despite the notice, the corporation proceeded with demolition action.

Police Deployed To Maintain Law And Order

The operation was conducted under police protection to ensure that the drive proceeded without any law-and-order complications. A team from Bhoiwada Police Station was deployed at the site under the guidance of police station in-charge Vikram Mohite.

The presence of police personnel ensured security during the removal of the structures. The demolition attracted attention in the locality, where the civic action marked a direct response to complaints against the unauthorised shops.

Part Of Wider Enforcement Efforts

The operation is part of the municipal corporation’s enforcement efforts against illegal constructions within its jurisdiction. By proceeding with demolition after the notice went unheeded, the administration has signalled that unauthorised structures may face action if the concerned parties fail to comply with civic directives.

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The latest drive also highlights the role of ward-level civic authorities in addressing complaints and enforcing building regulations. However, the corporation has not announced details of any further action against unauthorised constructions in the area.

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