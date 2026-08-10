Bhiwandi Police Seize 3 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.28 Lakh, 42-Year-Old Man Arrested In Asbibi Area

Bhiwandi Police allegedly seized 3 kg of ganja worth ₹1.28 lakh from a man arrested in the Asbibi area during a patrol-based operation | AI Generated Image

Bhiwandi, August 10, 2026: Bhiwandi City Police arrested a 42-year-old man and allegedly recovered around 3 kg of ganja valued at approximately Rs 1.28 lakh from his possession in the Asbibi area. The accused was allegedly carrying the contraband for sale, police said.

Trap Laid After Tip-Off

According to police, a team was conducting routine patrolling in the Asbibi area when it received information that a person carrying ganja was expected to arrive in the locality. Acting on the information, the police team laid a trap and kept watch on the area.

After some time, the suspected person arrived at the spot. The police intercepted him and searched the bag he was carrying. During the search, officers allegedly found around 3 kg of ganja inside the bag.

The police immediately seized the suspected contraband and took the man into custody. He was subsequently arrested in connection with the recovery.

Accused Identified

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Prajapati (42). According to the police, Prajapati resides in Bhiwandi and is originally from Madhya Pradesh.

Following the arrest, investigators have launched a probe to establish the source of the ganja and determine where the accused had obtained the contraband. Police are also trying to ascertain to whom Prajapati allegedly intended to sell it and whether any other persons were connected to the suspected drug supply network.

Senior Police Inspector Vinod Patil confirmed the action and said that further investigation is underway.

Also Watch:

Further Investigation Underway

Police are now examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged possession and intended sale of the contraband. Investigators are also working to establish whether the accused had previously been involved in similar activities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/