Bhiwandi Police Register Criminal Case Against Three Officials Over Labourer's Death In Railway Project After 17 Months | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: More than a year after a labourer was killed during an ongoing railway construction project near Bhiwandi railway station, the Narpoli police have registered a criminal case against three officials for alleged negligence and violation of safety norms that reportedly led to the fatal accident.

Cement Wall Suddenly Collapsed on Worker

According to the police, the incident took place on December 16, 2024, at around 5:30 pm during the construction of a new railway track near Bhiwandi railway station. A safety wall was being built at the site when a cement wall suddenly collapsed on a labourer identified as Jayraj Kamalia (22), causing his death on the spot.

Police officials said the case was initially registered as an accidental death, following which an investigation was launched. During the course of the probe, investigators allegedly found serious lapses in safety arrangements at the construction site.

Tata Projects Officials Held Responsible

The police stated that the responsibility of ensuring workers’ safety rested with officials associated with Tata Projects Limited and other concerned agencies involved in the railway work. However, the accused officials allegedly failed to implement mandatory safety measures despite the risky nature of the construction activity.

Based on the findings of the investigation and a complaint lodged by employee Sonali Patil, the Narpoli police on May 13 registered an FIR against three officials identified as Narendra Kumar Sahu (48), Safety Manager; Yetesh Saswat (28), Safety Supervisor; and engineer Anil Kumar Singh (58).

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Accused Ignored Safety Protocols

Police sources revealed that the accused have been booked for allegedly ignoring prescribed safety protocols and failing to provide adequate protection to labourers working at the site, which ultimately resulted in the fatal mishap.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over worker safety standards at large-scale infrastructure and railway projects, where labourers are often exposed to dangerous working conditions. Locals and labour rights activists have demanded strict action against those responsible and called for stronger enforcement of safety regulations at construction sites.

A senior police officer said further investigation into the case is underway and authorities are examining whether additional lapses or accountability of other agencies involved in the project may also emerge during the probe.

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