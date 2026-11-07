Bhiwandi: Police Book 7 Named Protesters, 10-15 Others For Allegedly Blocking Road During Anti-Torrent Power Protest |

Bhiwandi: An anti-Torrent Power protest at Anand Dighe Chowk in Bhiwandi turned into a traffic disruption on Friday evening, prompting the city police to register a case against seven identified persons and 10 to 15 others for allegedly staging an unauthorised demonstration and obstructing a public road. The protesters allegedly continued blocking traffic despite repeated instructions from the police to clear the road.

Protesters Raise 'Torrent Go Back' Slogans Without Permission

According to the police, the incident took place on November 6 between 5.50 pm and 6.20 pm at the junction. The protesters had gathered in support of Sushil Kumar Ramesh Awate and raised slogans targeting Torrent Power, including “Torrent Go Back” and “Down with the Administration”. The demonstration was allegedly organised without obtaining the requisite permission from the authorities.

The agitation led to a temporary disruption of vehicular movement, inconveniencing commuters and other road users. Police personnel present at the spot attempted to persuade the protesters to move away from the road and allow traffic to flow normally. However, the protesters allegedly ignored the instructions and continued their demonstration, resulting in obstruction of a public thoroughfare.

FIR Filed Following Complaint By Bhiwandi Police Personnel

The case was registered on the complaint of Dinesh Ramu Bhoye (35), a police personnel attached to Bhiwandi City Police Station. The police have also alleged that the protesters violated prohibitory orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Thane City.

The seven persons named in the FIR are Akash Dinkar (34), Hanumant Bahir (39), Ashok Mirkin (32), Mohammed Tufail Ansari (38), Rizwan Ansari (55), Tirupati Venkatarajam Sripuram (64) and Shadab Mirza (32). Another 10 to 15 persons, whose identities are yet to be established, have also been booked in connection with the incident.

Bhiwandi City Police have registered an offence under Sections 223, 285 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 37(1), 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. No arrests have been made so far. Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Shailendra Bhosale is conducting further investigation.

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