BK Birla College To Host 'Paramparagat' Classical Dance Festival On January 12, 2027, At Birla Temple |

Kalyan: In a bid to preserve India's rich classical dance heritage and provide emerging artists with a platform to showcase their talent, B.K. Birla College, Kalyan, has partnered with the prestigious Nalanda Dance Research Centre to organise ‘Paramparagat Classical Dance Festival’ on January 12, 2027.

Inter-Collegiate Festival To Promote India's Classical Dance Traditions

The inter-collegiate festival aims to bring young performers together and encourage greater appreciation of India's diverse classical dance forms. The initiative was announced during the celebration of the 106th birth anniversary of B.K. Birla, marking the college's commitment to promoting India's cultural traditions among the younger generation.

As part of the preparations, the college organised a special meeting of cultural coordinators from various educational institutions on November 4. Representatives of more than 15 prominent colleges from Mumbai attended the meeting and extended their support to the proposed festival, assuring the organisers of their cooperation in making the event a success.

HR, Hinduja, Somaiya And SNDT Colleges Among Participating Institutions

Institutions represented at the meeting included HR College, Hinduja College, Somaiya College, SNDT College, Thakur College and MCC College, among others.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the college's Centre for Universal Human Values (CUHV), which seeks to promote cultural awareness and traditional values through student-oriented activities. The centre was digitally inaugurated by Padma Bhushan awardee Rajashree Birla on the college's Foundation Day.

The festival will be held at Vitthal Temple in Shahad, popularly known as Birla Temple, and will feature performances by students representing participating colleges. Attractive cash prizes have been announced for outstanding performances to recognise talent and motivate young dancers to pursue Indian classical dance.

The organisers aim to make ‘Paramparagat’ a meaningful platform for cultural exchange, artistic expression and the preservation of traditional performing arts. With participation and support from colleges across Mumbai, the festival is expected to bring together young talent while strengthening their connection with India's rich cultural legacy.

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