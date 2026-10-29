Bhiwandi Online Betting Fraud: 5 More Arrested In Pune, Total Arrests Rise To 15

Police seize mobile phones, ATM cards and SIM cards during a raid in Hinjawadi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 29, 2026: The Bhiwandi police have arrested five more alleged members of an online betting and gaming fraud racket from a flat in Hinjawadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 15.

The accused allegedly misused bank accounts obtained from unsuspecting people under the pretext of offering work-from-home employment to facilitate financial transactions linked to online betting and gaming.

The latest arrests were made by the Bhiwandi police's Bhoiwada unit following a technical investigation and interrogation of the 10 suspects arrested earlier in Mumbai.

Senior Police Inspector Vikram Mohite of Bhoiwada Police Station confirmed the arrests.

Bank Details Collected On Pretext Of Jobs

According to the police, a man identified as Bhagwan Das allegedly lured a complainant from Bhiwandi and seven of his friends with promises of work-from-home employment. He allegedly collected their bank-related documents and credentials, including passbooks, ATM cards, SIM cards and cheque books.

Investigators suspect that the bank accounts were subsequently used to route financial transactions associated with online gaming and betting activities. The account holders were allegedly deceived into providing access to their banking details, which were then misused for financial fraud.

A complaint in the case was registered at Bhoiwada Police Station on October 17. Acting under the guidance of Mohite, the police team conducted a raid at the Royal Palm Island building in Goregaon, Mumbai, based on technical inputs, and arrested 10 suspects.

Betting Operations Allegedly Run From Pune Flat

During the interrogation of the arrested suspects, the police received information about other alleged members operating from Pune. Acting on the leads, a team comprising Police Sub-Inspectors Sachin Kuchekar and Dnyaneshwar Gore, along with other personnel, raided a flat in Sanjeevani Society in Hinjawadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the police, five suspects were found at the premises while an online betting application was allegedly being used to operate betting activities.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Mohit Chawla (28), a resident of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh; Anmol Patel (23), Nitin Meshram (30) and Gulab Bilani (32), all residents of Tiroda in Gondia district; and Mangesh Maladhari (28), a resident of Chandrapur.

The police seized 25 mobile phones, a laptop, a tablet, 15 ATM cards, 29 SIM cards, 18 bank passbooks, chargers and other material from the flat. The seized items are being examined to establish the alleged financial trail, identify the use of the bank accounts and determine whether more people were involved in the racket.

Cybercrime Team Probes Wider Network

Considering the seriousness and possible extent of the racket, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pawan Bansod and Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Shinde have formed a team comprising cybercrime specialists and personnel from various police stations to investigate the case.

Police Inspector Deepak Jadhav, Assistant Police Inspectors Yogesh Kakad and Shrikant Dange, and Police Sub-Inspectors Ramdas Kolte, Jagdish Gite, Sachin Kuchekar and Dnyaneshwar Gore are among the personnel involved in the investigation under Mohite's leadership.

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The police are now examining the alleged network, the movement of funds through the bank accounts and the possible involvement of additional suspects.

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