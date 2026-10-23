Bhiwandi Crime: Bhoiwada Police Arrest 5 In Codeine Phosphate Smuggling Case, Seize 119 Bottles; Rajasthan Link Probed

Bhoiwada police have seized 119 bottles of codeine phosphate and arrested five people while investigating an alleged illegal medicine supply network linked to Rajasthan | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 22: In a major crackdown on the illegal trade in restricted medicines, Bhiwandi’s Bhoiwada police have arrested five people and seized 119 bottles of codeine phosphate allegedly intended for sale without valid prescriptions or the required licences.

The investigation has uncovered a supply link to Rajasthan, where police arrested the proprietor of a trading firm suspected of supplying the consignment.

According to the police, the operation was launched on September 17, 2026, after police personnel S.D. Suryawanshi received information that codeine phosphate was being illegally sold in the Somanagar area of Bhiwandi. Acting on the tip-off, a police team laid a trap and detained Akbar Adam Shah. A search led to the recovery of 119 bottles of the medicine.

Following the registration of a case, police widened the investigation to trace the source of the consignment and identify others involved in the alleged illegal trade.

Under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Shinde, Senior Police Inspector Vikram Mohite and Police Inspector Deepak Jadhav, two teams were formed under Assistant Police Inspector Shrikant Dange and Police Sub-Inspectors Jagdish Geete and Ramdas Kolte.

Investigators examined technical inputs, bank transactions and information relating to the purchase and sale of the restricted medicine. Based on these leads, police arrested Akbar Adam Shah, Zafar Rais, Wasim Shaikh and Arfat Shaikh in Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Palghar.

Rajasthan Supplier Arrested

Further investigation revealed that the consignment had allegedly been procured from Balaji Traders in Rajasthan. A police team subsequently travelled to Rajasthan and arrested Ajitkumar Singh, the proprietor of Balaji Traders, in connection with the case.

Police are now investigating the alleged supply chain to establish the roles of other people who may have been involved in procuring, transporting and distributing the medicine.

The investigation also aims to identify the wider network and determine whether additional consignments were supplied through the same channel.

Police Intensify Crackdown On Illegal Drug Trade

The action is part of a special drive launched by the Thane Police Commissionerate to curb the illegal drug trade. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre.

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“The action against those involved in the illegal sale and supply of restricted medicines will continue. We are gathering information about other people linked to the network and tracing the sources of supply,” said Pawan Bansod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Bhiwandi.

Senior Police Inspector Vikram Mohite said the investigation was ongoing.

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