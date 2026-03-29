Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation To Launch Swachh Bhiwandi Competition 2026 From April

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation | https://www.bncmc.gov.in/

Bhiwandi: Acting on the directives of the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation is set to roll out the Swachh Bhiwandi Competition 2026 from April 1 to July 31, 2026.

Implementation

The initiative will be implemented under the supervision of ward officers, chief sanitary inspectors and health inspectors.

It seeks to ensure active participation from residents, educational institutions, religious bodies, NGOs, and local representatives.

The competition carries a total score of 500 marks with attractive cash prizes for top-performing wards ₹10 lakh for first ₹5 lakh for second, and ₹3 lakh for third.

Criteria

Evaluation will be based on multiple parameters, including segregation of waste at source elimination of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) bulk waste management by establishments generating over 100 kg waste and implementation of 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) initiatives.

Additional criteria include development of selfie points at former dumping sites, promotion of zero-waste events, maintenance of cleanliness logbooks, plastic waste compliance, and achieving a composting target of three tonnes.

Community role

The campaign also emphasizes the role of self-help groups in sustainable initiatives such as cloth bag production and composting. Each ward will appoint “Swachhata Doots” (cleanliness ambassadors) from diverse fields including education, healthcare, sports, and social leadership.

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Key objectives of the initiative include raising overall cleanliness standards, spreading awareness about wet and dry waste segregation, organizing ward-level cleanliness meetings, and ensuring regular cleaning of roads, drains, and public sanitation facilities. Authorities will also conduct inspections at hotels, hospitals, schools, and commercial establishments to enforce compliance and provide guidance.

A dedicated committee, chaired by the Municipal Commissioner and comprising additional commissioners and deputy commissioners, has been formed to monitor the implementation and evaluation process.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to actively cooperate by maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings and adopting proper waste segregation practices.

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