BNCMC officials sealed the unauthorised gymnasium above a municipal public toilet near Shantinagar vegetable market following orders from Commissioner Anmol Sagar | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 21, 2026: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) sealed a gymnasium operating on the premises of a municipal-owned public toilet in Shantinagar following allegations of unauthorised use of civic property.

The action was carried out at Ward No. 14-A, opposite Makka Masjid near Shantinagar vegetable market, under Ward Committee No. 2. The gymnasium, located above a public toilet owned by the municipal corporation, was found to be in unauthorised use, prompting the civic administration to seal the premises.

#WATCH | Bhiwandi Civic Body Seals Gym Operating Illegally Above Public Toilet Reported by @AzmiJourno #Bhiwandi #MaharashtraNews #Gym https://t.co/B3jCQKJtOn — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 21, 2026

Sealing Operation On Commissioner’s Orders

The operation was conducted on the orders of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar. A team comprising Assistant Commissioner of Ward Committee No. 2, Saeed Chivane, beat inspector Dhanraj Patil and municipal staff member Mujib Shaikh carried out the sealing operation.

The civic administration has reiterated that unauthorised occupation or use of properties belonging to the municipal corporation will not be tolerated under any circumstances. It has also indicated that enforcement action against illegal occupation and misuse of municipal assets will be intensified in the coming days.

Strict Action Against Illegal Occupation

Commissioner Anmol Sagar said the corporation was committed to freeing its properties from unauthorised occupation and ensuring that public assets were used only for their designated purposes. He warned that strict legal action would be initiated against those found illegally occupying or using municipal premises.

The commissioner further cautioned that any attempt to obstruct the anti-encroachment drive, resist official action or disrupt government duties would invite legal consequences. Those creating obstructions or attempting to disturb law and order during such operations could face police cases under provisions applicable to obstructing public servants in the discharge of their official duties.

The civic body said it would continue identifying municipal properties under unauthorised occupation and take action in accordance with the law to protect public assets.

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Key Highlights

BNCMC sealed a gymnasium operating above a municipal-owned public toilet in Shantinagar, Bhiwandi.

The action was taken at Ward No. 14-A, opposite Makka Masjid near Shantinagar vegetable market.

Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar ordered the action against the unauthorised use of civic property.

Assistant Commissioner Saeed Chivane and the ward staff carried out the operation.

The commissioner warned of stricter action against illegal occupation and misuse of municipal properties.

Attempts to obstruct civic action could lead to police cases under applicable legal provisions.

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