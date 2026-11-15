Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Postpones General Body Meeting Amid Opposition To Private Tax Collection Plan

Opposition from elected representatives puts BNCMC's proposed outsourcing of property tax recovery on hold | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 14, 2026: Facing mounting opposition from political parties and civic representatives over its proposal to outsource tax collection from commercial properties, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has postponed its November 17 General Body meeting indefinitely, putting the controversial plan on hold.

Municipal Secretary Santosh Tawre issued an official notice late Friday, citing unavoidable circumstances as the reason for the postponement. The decision came hours after elected representatives met Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar and demanded his intervention over the proposed appointment of a private agency on a commission basis to recover outstanding property tax.

The proposal, listed as Item No. 21 in the agenda of the civic body's ninth General Body meeting, sought to outsource tax recovery from 40,646 commercial, industrial and mixed-use properties for three years.

According to the proposal, these properties account for a total tax demand of Rs 1,323.19 crore. However, the civic body has recovered only Rs 25.56 crore, leaving an outstanding amount of Rs 1,297.63 crore. The targeted properties constitute around 19.27 per cent of the city's total 2,10,932 properties.

Opposition Gathers Momentum

The proposal triggered criticism soon after the agenda became public. Political parties and civic groups questioned the need to hand over tax recovery to a private agency when the corporation already has its own tax department and staff.

Opponents also raised concerns over the possible implications of allowing a private agency to play a role in the recovery of municipal revenue, arguing that the move could weaken the civic body's own collection mechanism.

The issue gained further traction after The Free Press Journal Digital highlighted the proposal on Thursday. On Friday evening, elected representatives approached Commissioner Anmol Sagar, raising objections and seeking postponement of the meeting to allow wider discussion.

NCP (SP) leader Imran Khan said the proposal had been introduced without prior consultation with elected representatives. He stressed that the administration should hold detailed discussions with public representatives before taking a decision. He added that his party was opposed to privatisation of civic functions.

Political Implications Of The Proposal

The political implications are also significant, as the BJP mayor's election had received support from 12 NCP (SP) and 30 Congress corporators, making the opposition to the proposal an important test of coordination among the parties.

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With the meeting now postponed indefinitely, the immediate question is whether the administration will withdraw the proposal or bring it back before the General Body after further consultations. For now, the plan has been stalled, but the controversy surrounding the proposed outsourcing of tax recovery remains unresolved.

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