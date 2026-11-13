Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Proposes CBSE-Affiliated English-Medium Classes In Civic Schools, Decision On November 17

BNCMC plans to upgrade municipal schools with CBSE-based English education to attract more students | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 13, 2026: In a move aimed at reviving its struggling municipal education system and reversing the steady decline in student enrolment, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has proposed introducing CBSE-affiliated English-medium classes in its schools. The proposal, prepared by Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, will be placed before the general body for approval on November 17.

The initiative seeks to provide quality English-medium education at an affordable cost, particularly to children from economically weaker sections and middle-income families who cannot afford the steep fees charged by private schools.

The proposal highlights the growing preference among parents for English-medium and CBSE education, which has increasingly affected enrolment in municipal schools. While private institutions attract students with English-medium instruction, modern facilities and digital learning, their high fees remain a financial burden for many families.

The civic administration believes that its existing school buildings and educational infrastructure can be utilised more effectively to introduce the CBSE curriculum without having to build an entirely new school network.

Seven Key Objectives Of The Proposal

The proposed initiative outlines seven broad objectives, including increasing student enrolment, providing affordable CBSE-based English education, ensuring equal educational opportunities for disadvantaged and middle-income families, and upgrading the quality of municipal schools.

The plan also envisages modern educational facilities, digital classrooms, computer education and skill-based learning. It aims to make better use of existing infrastructure while developing an accountable education system in line with national academic standards.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education) Balkrishna Kshirsagar said the proposal was also conceived as a measure to tackle the problem of illegal schools operating within the municipal limits.

"After examining the possibility of introducing such a system, the proposal has been brought before the general body. Student enrolment in municipal schools has been declining considerably every year. Approval to run CBSE schools would be an important step towards improving the quality of education," Kshirsagar said.

Parents Await Implementation Details

If approved, the initiative could offer parents an affordable alternative to expensive private schools while improving access to English-language education, digital literacy and technical skills. The administration also hopes that the move will restore public confidence in municipal schools and create a model for upgrading other civic-run institutions.

However, several key details remain unclear. The proposal does not specify how many schools will initially be converted, when admissions will begin, what fee structure will be adopted or how CBSE affiliation will be secured.

Also Watch:

The November 17 general body meeting is therefore crucial, as elected representatives will decide whether the proposed shift can become a reality and what framework should govern its implementation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/