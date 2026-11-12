Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Plans Private Agency For Property Tax Recovery From 40,646 Properties, Opposition Protests

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 12, 2026: After facing public resentment over electricity distribution and billing by Torrent Power, Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) is preparing to hand over property tax recovery from thousands of commercial properties to a private agency.

The proposal, prepared under Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, will be tabled for approval at the General Body meeting on November 17, triggering opposition from political leaders who have questioned the need to bring another private recovery agency into the city.

According to the proposal listed on the meeting agenda, the civic body plans to appoint a private agency to recover outstanding property tax from 40,646 commercial, industrial and mixed-use properties out of the city's total 2,10,932 registered properties.

These account for around 19.27 per cent of the total properties. The agency is proposed to be appointed for three years and paid commission based on the amount recovered.

The administration believes these properties have greater revenue-generation potential but claims that the existing recovery mechanism has failed to achieve the desired results. It argues that appointing a specialised agency would help improve collections from major defaulters.

Rs 1,297 Crore Outstanding, But Figures Under Scrutiny

According to BNCMC records, the total property tax demand up to the financial year 2026-27 stands at Rs 1,323.19 crore, against which only Rs 25.56 crore has been recovered, leaving an outstanding amount of Rs 1,297.63 crore.

However, civic sources have raised questions over the accuracy of these figures, pointing to duplicate entries and other technical discrepancies in the property tax database. Sources claim that a detailed verification could bring down the actual outstanding amount to less than half of the recorded figure.

Under the proposed arrangement, the private agency would identify defaulters, prepare recovery lists, contact property owners through telephone calls and SMS messages, and monitor collections. However, statutory powers relating to tax assessment, property attachment and auction would remain with the municipal corporation.

Opposition Sees Another Torrent Power-Like Arrangement

Samajwadi Party president Riyaz Azmi strongly opposed the proposal, alleging that civic authorities were attempting to impose another private recovery company on the city, similar to Torrent Power. He said his party would strongly oppose the move and launch an agitation if the proposal was pushed through.

Former Deputy Mayor Ahmed Hussain Siddiqui and former House Leader Matloob Khan also criticised the move, arguing that property tax recovery should remain under the municipal corporation's control.

They said the civic administration should strengthen its own recovery machinery and take concrete measures to collect outstanding taxes instead of outsourcing the responsibility. They pointed out that similar attempts had failed in the past and warned of a strong protest if the proposal was not withdrawn.

Administration Cites Financial Pressure

Deputy Commissioner (Tax) Balkrishna Shirsagar defended the proposal, saying the corporation had little alternative as its revenue collections continued to suffer.

He said the civic body needed to take such measures to improve its financial position, warning that poor revenue performance could adversely affect grants received from the Central and state governments.

Shirsagar said outsourcing recovery from commercial properties would be the first phase of the exercise and that the proposal would be placed before the General Body for consideration.

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With political opposition mounting and questions being raised over the accuracy of the outstanding tax figures, the November 17 General Body meeting is likely to be crucial in determining whether BNCMC can proceed with its plan to bring a private agency into property tax recovery.

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