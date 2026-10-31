Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Introduces Three-Stage GRAP Action Plan To Curb Air Pollution, Warns Of Fines And Work Stoppage

Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Plans Strict Action Against Construction Dust, Waste Burning And Illegal Dumping To Improve Air Quality | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 31, 2026: In a crackdown on air pollution, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has announced a three-stage enforcement mechanism under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), targeting violations related to construction dust, demolition waste, open waste burning and illegal dumping.

The civic body will initiate action ranging from written warnings and financial penalties to work stoppage and recommendations for suspension of permissions, depending on the severity and recurrence of violations. The measures aim to control pollution and safeguard public health across the city.

Under the plan, municipal authorities will focus on dust-control measures at construction and demolition sites, the handling and transportation of construction materials, the disposal of debris at authorised locations, and the prevention of waste burning and illegal dumping on roads, public spaces and vacant plots.

Three-Stage Enforcement Mechanism

Under GRAP Stage 1, authorities will issue written notices to builders, developers, contractors, property owners or other responsible persons found violating pollution-control requirements for the first time. They will be directed to rectify the violations within a stipulated period.

Construction sites will be required to install green nets and wind barriers and undertake water sprinkling to minimise dust emissions.

Under GRAP Stage 2, failure to comply with notices within the prescribed deadline or repeated violations will invite penalties under applicable municipal regulations and the powers of the competent authorities. Notices may also be issued to halt excavation or demolition activities generating excessive dust.

The civic body will further seek to recover the cost of removing illegally dumped waste from the persons responsible.

GRAP Stage 3 will be invoked in serious cases involving repeated violations, significant pollution, open burning of waste or large-scale illegal dumping. Depending on the applicable laws and the powers of the competent authorities, action may include stopping work, recommending suspension of permissions, referring cases to the relevant agencies and initiating legal proceedings.

Builders, Contractors Warned

The municipal corporation has appealed to residents, builders, developers, contractors, traders and other stakeholders to cooperate in reducing air pollution.

The civic body has directed stakeholders not to burn garbage or construction materials in the open, implement dust-control measures at construction and demolition sites, and dispose of debris only at authorised locations. Vehicles transporting construction materials and debris must keep their loads properly covered to prevent dust from spreading.

Dumping waste on roads, public spaces and vacant plots has also been prohibited, while recipients of municipal notices must comply with the directions within the stipulated period.

Regular Inspections Planned

According to the civic body's announcement, ward officers and designated teams will conduct regular inspections across the municipal area. Violations by individuals and establishments will be documented, followed by re-inspections to verify compliance.

Serious and repeated offences will be pursued in coordination with the relevant competent authorities.

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Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Environment) Balkrishna Kshirsagar appealed to citizens and other stakeholders to support the campaign for cleaner air and a healthier Bhiwandi.

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