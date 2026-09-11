Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Enlists Religious Leaders For Vaccination, Safe Childbirth And Cleanliness Drive

BNCMC seeks community leaders’ support to improve health awareness and sanitation across Bhiwandi | X - @bncmcbhiwandi

Bhiwandi, September 11, 2026: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has decided to involve religious leaders and influential community representatives in its public health and cleanliness initiatives with a focus on childhood vaccination, discouraging unsafe home deliveries and improving sanitation in the city.

A special meeting was held under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, bringing together religious leaders from different communities, doctors and health officials to discuss ways of reaching families that remain hesitant about vaccination or continue to opt for home deliveries.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on using religious platforms and community networks to communicate health and sanitation messages to residents.

धार्मिक नेत्यांची विशेष बैठक संपन्न!



महानगरपालिका मा.आयुक्त श्री.अनमोल सागर (भा.प्र.से.) यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली धार्मिक नेत्यांची विशेष बैठक आयोजित करण्यात आली होती. या बैठकीस मुस्लिम समाजातील उलेमा, हिंदू धर्मातील पंडित, बौद्ध धर्माचे प्रतिनिधी तसेच IMA चे डॉक्टर उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/Artuj7sPD8 — Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (@bncmcbhiwandi) September 10, 2026

Focus On Children Missing Vaccinations

Health officials highlighted the importance of timely routine immunisation, stating that vaccination protects children against 11 serious diseases. However, some families continue to remain outside the routine immunisation programme.

The meeting discussed ways to identify children who have missed vaccinations and improve communication with families to encourage them to complete the recommended immunisation schedule.

Officials also raised the issue of health workers facing difficulty accessing certain buildings and housing societies. In some locations, restricted access makes it difficult for health teams to identify children and verify their vaccination status.

Religious leaders were requested to help facilitate access and encourage residents to cooperate with health workers.

Women representatives of the Brahma Kumaris organisation also assured the civic authorities that health department officials could be invited to meetings within their residential societies to create awareness about childhood vaccination.

Doctors Stress Institutional Deliveries

The meeting also discussed concerns over home deliveries. Doctors pointed out that complications can arise unexpectedly during childbirth and may require immediate medical intervention, including surgery, blood transfusion or other emergency care.

Since such facilities are generally not available at home, officials stressed the importance of institutional deliveries to ensure timely medical care for both the mother and newborn.

Religious leaders were urged to communicate the importance of safe and institutional childbirth to women and families in their respective communities.

Appeal For Cleaner Neighbourhoods

Sanitation was another key issue discussed during the meeting. Commissioner Anmol Sagar appealed to religious leaders to use their influence to promote cleanliness among residents.

He urged citizens to segregate wet and dry waste and keep the areas surrounding their homes clean.

Sagar emphasised that maintaining a clean city cannot be the sole responsibility of the municipal corporation and requires active participation from residents.

Religious Leaders To Strengthen Health Outreach

The meeting was attended by ulema from the Muslim community, Hindu priests, Buddhist representatives, doctors associated with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and health department officials.

The meeting was organised on the commissioner's directions by Chief Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Gadekar and TB Department in-charge Dr Bushra Sayyed.

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Religious leaders and health officials agreed to work collectively to ensure that messages on vaccination, safe childbirth and sanitation reach a wider section of society, particularly families who remain difficult for conventional health outreach programmes to reach.

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