Bhiwandi Civic Body’s ₹9.91 Crore Garbage Fleet Now Worth ₹1.20 Crore; 66 Vehicles Yet To Be Returned

Only seven of 73 municipal garbage vehicles have reportedly been returned, with the remaining fleet allegedly deteriorating under a former contractor | AI Generated Image

Bhiwandi, September 7, 2026: The condition and security of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation’s (BNMC) public assets have come under scrutiny after 73 vehicles worth nearly Rs 9.91 crore, handed over to a private contractor for garbage collection and transportation, were allegedly allowed to deteriorate. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has assessed their present value at just around Rs 1.20 crore.

More significantly, most of the vehicles have not yet been returned to the civic body despite the termination of the garbage-management contract.

The municipal corporation had awarded the contract to R&B Infra on May 1, 2022, for collecting garbage from across the city, transporting it to the dumping ground and undertaking its scientific disposal.

Under the agreement, 50 garbage collection vehicles purchased through the 14th Finance Commission funds, valued at Rs 3.25 crore, and 23 RC vehicles worth Rs 6.50 crore were handed over to the contractor for a nominal rent of Re 1.

However, after garbage piles continued to be reported at several locations and the contractor’s performance was found to be unsatisfactory, the civic administration terminated the contract on February 13, 2024.

At the time, a bill of around Rs 10.54 crore submitted by the contractor was pending with the civic body. At the same time, the contract reportedly required the contractor to return the municipal vehicles and machinery in the same condition in which they had been handed over after the agreement ended.

Only Seven Of 73 Vehicles Returned

Following termination of the contract, the civic administration began efforts to recover its vehicles. However, only seven of the 73 vehicles have reportedly been returned so far.

Several of the remaining vehicles are allegedly in the possession of private sub-contractors, while some have deteriorated to such an extent that their assessed value is now close to that of scrap.

According to the municipal corporation, a total recovery of Rs 7.83 crore is pending from the contractor, including the assessed value of the vehicles at Rs 1.20 crore.

The amount also includes Rs 2.70 crore towards minimum wages of contract workers, Rs 1.80 crore incurred on work carried out through private individuals after termination of the contract during February and March, and Rs 3.33 crore towards rent for the vehicles for the period from April 2024 to July 2026 as the vehicles were not returned.

Around Rs 15 lakh imposed as a penalty by the transport department has also been included in the recovery amount.

Rs 15 Crore Payment Dispute Adds To Concern

The issue has gained further significance as the same garbage contractor had approached the court seeking payment of outstanding dues. Following the court proceedings, the municipal corporation is now facing pressure to make a payment of around Rs 15 crore.

The situation has raised questions over the civic body’s contract-management and asset-monitoring mechanisms. While the corporation is already facing financial constraints, several crores worth of municipal assets allegedly remained with the contractor and deteriorated during the period.

Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar has constituted a committee of senior officials to review the matter. Following the committee’s assessment, a proposal is being considered for placing the matter before the Standing Committee for a decision on recovering the vehicles or reaching a settlement with the contractor.

‘Proposal May Be Placed Before Standing Committee’

Vikram Darade, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters), BNCMC, said the administration had obtained the views of the committee and was considering placing a proposal before the Standing Committee for further action. The committee’s opinion has been obtained and a proposal is being considered for placing the matter before the Standing Committee for further action, Darade said.

The alleged deterioration and non-return of the municipal vehicles have raised concerns over the management of public assets entrusted to private contractors.

Also Watch:

Riyaz Azmi, Bhiwandi city president of the Samajwadi Party, questioned the civic administration’s contract-management and monitoring mechanism over the condition of the municipal vehicles. “When the civic body is already facing financial difficulties, why did the administration fail to ensure the timely return and safety of crores worth of municipal assets after handing them over to the contractor?” Azmi said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/