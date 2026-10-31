Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Destroys Illegal Water Extraction Equipment At 22 Dyeing, Sizing Units Amid 10 Per Cent Supply Cut | VIDEO

BNCMC Uses JCB Machines To Destroy Seized Pipes, Motors And Water Meters During Its Crackdown On Unauthorised Industrial Water Extraction | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 31, 2026: With the city grappling with a water shortage and a 10% cut in supply, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has stepped up its crackdown on illegal water extraction, taking action against 22 dyeing and sizing units over the past week for allegedly drawing water from wells without authorisation.

The civic body's Water Supply Department seized water meters, motors and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes allegedly used by the industrial units to extract water.

The seized equipment, including pipes laid through drains, was subsequently crushed and destroyed using JCB machines as part of the enforcement drive.

The action comes at a time when declining water availability and restrictions on supply have put additional pressure on the civic administration to ensure adequate water reaches residents.

The municipal body is targeting unauthorised arrangements used by industrial establishments to draw water from wells, aiming to curb illegal extraction and prevent the misuse of available water resources.

#WATCH | #Bhiwandi Civic Body Crushes Illegal Water Extraction Equipment At 22 Dyeing, Sizing Units Reported by @AzmiJourno #MaharashtraNews #BhiwandiNews https://t.co/kC6Cuh3zbb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 31, 2026

Executive Engineer Leads Crackdown

The campaign is being conducted under the leadership of Sandeep Patnawar, Executive Engineer of the Water Supply Department. Civic officials are identifying establishments allegedly using unauthorised water connections and equipment to extract water in violation of prescribed rules.

Over the past week, 22 dyeing and sizing units were identified and action was taken against them. The department dismantled the unauthorised water extraction arrangements and destroyed the equipment used for the purpose.

According to the civic administration, the drive is being carried out on the municipal commissioner's instructions to improve water management, curb unauthorised extraction and ensure the equitable distribution of available supplies.

Water Shortage Prompts Strict Action

The crackdown assumes significance as the city continues to face pressure on its water supply network. While residents contend with restricted supplies, the administration is seeking to prevent industrial establishments from drawing water through unauthorised means.

More Action Likely Against Violators

Sandeep Patnawar said the action against illegal water connections and unauthorised extraction from water sources would continue. The department has indicated that the drive will be intensified in the coming days, with further action planned against establishments found violating the rules.

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The civic body's continued enforcement drive is aimed at dismantling illegal extraction systems and protecting the city's available water resources amid the ongoing supply restrictions.

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