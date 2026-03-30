Bhiwandi News: Padmatejam Awards Conferred On Padmashali Achievers At Markandeya Jayanti Celebration

Padmashali community members and students felicitated during Markandeya Jayanti celebration in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, March 30: The Shri Markandeya Mahamuni Vachanalaya Committee organized a grand Markandeya Jayanti celebration along with a cultural programme at Padmanagar in Bhiwandi, where distinguished members of the Padmashali community and meritorious students were felicitated for their achievements.

Event highlights and purpose

The event, held under the guidance of the library’s founder Santosh Shetty, aimed at encouraging academic excellence and recognising contributions to society. Talented students from the Padmashali community, who have excelled in the field of education, were honoured during the event.

Padmatejam awards presented

On this occasion, former Education Board Chairman Agadas Gajul, former headmaster Shankar Wadigopulla, and Dr. Satyam Pembatla were conferred with the prestigious ‘Padmatejam’ Award. They were felicitated with certificates of honour in the presence of their family members.

Dignitaries in attendance

Prominent dignitaries present at the event included BJP City President Ravi Sawant, RPI City President Mahendra Gaikwad, former President of Bhiwandi Bar Association Adv. Harshal Patil, Akhil Padmashali Samaj President Ramakrishna Potbattin, corporators Rajesh Shetty, Ranjita Konda, Geeta Naik, social worker Manoj Thakur, and Raju Gajangi, among others.

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Social welfare initiative

Additionally, ten needy women from the community were provided with sewing machines as part of a social welfare initiative.

Organising team

The successful event was led by Vachanalaya Committee President Srinivas Gowda and General Secretary Ishwar Pamu, along with their dedicated team.

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