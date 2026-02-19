Bhiwandi News: Fresh Milk Prices Surge To ₹90 Per Litre Ahead Of Ramzan, Straining Household Budgets

Rising milk prices in Bhiwandi touch ₹90 per litre just days before Ramzan, worrying residents and daily consumers | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 19: Even before the commencement of Ramzan, milk prices in the powerloom hub of Bhiwandi have witnessed a sharp rise, triggering concern among residents. By the evening of February 18, the price of fresh stable (tabela) milk had touched ₹90 per litre, marking an increase of nearly 12.5% within just three days.

Sharp increase within 72 hours

Until recently, fresh milk sourced directly from local tabelas was retailing at ₹74 per litre. About a month ago, the rate was revised to ₹80 per litre. However, over the past 72 hours, prices have been increased almost daily. The rate first rose from ₹80 to ₹84 per litre, then to ₹88, and finally reached ₹90 per litre on February 18 evening.

Hike precedes Ramzan demand surge

The hike has come even before Ramzan begins, though price increases are commonly seen during the holy month due to higher consumption.

Milk producers cite seasonal and demand-related factors behind the spike. Anand Gadre, President of the Milk Producers and Vendors Association, said the onset of summer reduces buffalo milk yield by nearly 200 grams per animal.

“When supply drops and operational costs increase, price adjustments become necessary. Demand also rises significantly during Ramzan,” he stated.

Higher consumption during festive month

During Ramzan, families purchase fresh tabela milk in larger quantities for sehri and iftar preparations. Sweet shops increase production of traditional desserts, while vendors making ice cream and lassi also witness higher demand.

Assurance on quality and price cap

Gadre assured that the association aims to maintain quality standards, supplying fresh tabela milk with a fat content between 7.5% and 9%. He added that efforts will be made to ensure the price does not exceed ₹90 per litre.

Consumers voice concern

However, frequent and rapid revisions have created confusion among consumers, many of whom say that fluctuating daily rates are putting additional pressure on household budgets even before the fasting month has officially begun.

