Bhiwandi News: BNMC Records ₹103.31 Crore Tax Recovery In FY26, Highest In 3 Years Amid Crackdown On Defaulters

Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation boosts revenue collection through strict action and technology-driven property assessment | File Photo

Bhiwandi, March 31: The Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has registered a historic milestone by collecting a record ₹103.31 crore in tax revenue during the financial year 2025–26, marking the highest recovery in the past three years.

Leadership and coordinated efforts

The achievement comes under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar (IAS), with strong support from Additional Commissioner Nayana Sasane, Deputy Commissioner (Tax) Balkrishna Kshirsagar, Assistant Commissioner Nitin Patil, and Department Head Sudhir Gurav.

Their coordinated efforts significantly boosted the corporation’s revenue performance.

Year-on-year growth in collections

In comparison to previous years, BNMC had collected ₹91.37 crore in 2022–23, ₹79.15 crore in 2023–24, and ₹87.54 crore in 2024–25. This year’s recovery reflects a substantial increase of ₹15.80 crore over the previous fiscal, highlighting improved efficiency and strict enforcement measures.

Enforcement and recovery measures

The tax department undertook aggressive action, issuing attachment notices to 1,300 properties and disconnecting 5,142 water connections of defaulters, which played a crucial role in enhancing collections.

GIS survey to boost future revenue

Additionally, the corporation has initiated a GIS-based property survey, with 12,935 properties surveyed so far. Officials believe this initiative will further strengthen tax assessment and revenue generation in the coming years.

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Officials commend efforts, urge compliance

Commending the efforts of officers and staff, the Commissioner and Mayor Narayan Ratan Choudhary congratulated the tax department and urged them to aim for zero arrears.

The Mayor also appealed to citizens to fulfil their tax responsibilities and contribute to the city’s development.

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