Bhiwandi: Narpoli police officials arrest three for bikes theft, 10 bikes seized

Thane: The Narpoli police station officials arrested three persons from Bhiwandi in Thane on Thursday and seized 10 motor bikes from them which they had allegedly stolen from various parts of the city.

In Thane district, there have been frequent complaints about bike thefts in recent times and even police officials were worried about the rising bike thefts.

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector of Narpoli police station said, "On Thursday, we received information from our sources that some persons were coming to sell some stolen bikes. Acting on received information we formed a team and laid a trap and nabbed two people when they arrived at the specified spot with the vehicles. We seized six vehicles stolen by them from different areas of the town. Also in a separate case we found one man moving suspiciously in a particular area of the town so we apprehended him and questioned. Earlier he gave evasive answers but after questioning, he admitted that he was involved in bike theft. We seized four bikes from him."

Ballal further added, "Overall we have seized 10 bikes and the arrested accused have been identified as Ranjeet Manicklal Mukhiya (24), Krishna Sakat (21) and Hussain Mastan Sheikh Alias Miran (22). We are investigating the case further and also trying to find out how many more bike thefts they all are involved in."