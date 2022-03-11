Bhiwandi murder: Cops arrest man for killing teen

Thane: The Bhoiwada police in Bhiwandi have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing a 18-year-old boy.

The police said the fight took place after the accused got pushed while walking on the road. The deceased has been identified as Gurfan Shaikh, 18, a resident of Taware Compound Bhiwandi.

On Monday, Siraj Ansari, 24, was not in a good mood. Shaikh mistakenly bumped on him while walking in the oppositedirection. Soon, an argument erupted between them. Ansari could not control his anger and he first beat him up and later smashed his head with a stone nearby. Ansari then allegedly dumped Shaikh’s body near debris and fled the spot," said a police officer.

The police said some passersby who got the smell from debris at a ground near Markaj Hotel. They immediately informed Bhoiwada police. The police team reached the spot to find the body of Shaikh.

His mother, who was searching for him was informed and a case was filed against an unknown person on her complaint. The police then started questioning Shaikh’s friends and relatives to get clue.

"One of the team learnt about two men who slept around the ground were missing for two days. The team started searching for them and nabbed one of them identified as Ansari. After his arrest, he confessed to the crime. The accused was engaged in petty works of collection of waste cotton material from nearby powerloom factories,” said a police officer.

A case has been registered at Bhoiwada police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ Gujarat murder convict nabbed by cops in Rajkot after 35 years on the run

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 08:50 AM IST