Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Initiates Criminal Proceedings Against Man Over Alleged Water Theft For Commercial Use |

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has initiated criminal proceedings against Shashi shekhar Jaiswal for allegedly stealing municipal water through an unauthorised pipeline connection and using it for commercial purposes. The civic body has estimated the total loss at ₹1,21,600, following an inspection at Bhandari Compound in Narpoli on October 5.

Unauthorised Connection Found

According to the municipal administration, officials questioned Jaiswal at his premises at 72 Gala Road, Bhandari Compound found that he did not possess an authorised water connection licence. During the inquiry he allegedly stated that he had obtained a half-inch water connection around five years ago.

The civic body alleged that, without prior permission, a hole had been made in the municipal main water pipeline to install the unauthorised connection. The water was allegedly being used for a commercial eatery.

Civic Body Assesses Financial Loss

The corporation calculated the alleged water theft at ₹60,000, applying a rate of ₹12,000 per year for five years. The assessment also included ₹1,400 towards the excavation receipt and ₹200 as a security deposit. The total amount cited in the report is ₹1,21,600, although the listed components add up to ₹61,600, leaving a discrepancy of ₹60,000 that requires clarification.

Following the action, proceedings were initiated at Narpoli Police Station under Sections 324(4), 326(c) and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, as cited by the civic authorities.

The operation was carried out on the orders of the municipal commissioner and additional commissioner, under the guidance of Executive Engineer Sandeep Patnawar of the Water Supply Department. Deputy Engineer Sarfaraz Ansari supervised the operation, which was executed by squad chief Viraj Bhoir and assistant squad chief Nafis Momin.

The action is part of the civic administration’s enforcement against unauthorised water connections that can cause revenue losses and place additional pressure on the municipal supply network.

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