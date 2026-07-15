Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre Intervenes To Reopen Village Access Road Blocked By Developer's Alleged Encroachment |

Bhiwandi: A long-standing access road used by villagers in Kongaon village of Bhiwandi taluka was reopened on Wednesday after Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre alias Balya Mama intervened in an alleged encroachment dispute. In the presence of revenue and rural development officials, the blocked pathway on Gurucharan land was cleared using a JCB machine, restoring public access for local residents.

Developer accused of encroachment

According to local sources, Mayur Suchak, a developer associated with the Megas City project, allegedly encroached upon Gurucharan land and blocked the traditional village pathway by erecting tin-sheet barricades. Residents claimed that the road had been in use for decades and its closure caused severe inconvenience to villagers, particularly members of the tribal community.

Villagers also alleged that tribal women and other residents were being prevented from accessing a nearby pond and well to fetch water, further intensifying public resentment against the alleged encroachment.

MP visits, orders action

After receiving complaints from residents, MP Suresh Mhatre personally visited the site and directed Bhiwandi Tahsildar Abhijit Khole and Block Development Officer Sudhakar Khamkar to take immediate action. Acting on the instructions, the administration deployed a JCB to remove the tin-sheet barricades and reopen the public pathway.

The operation was carried out in the presence of Tahsildar Abhijit Khole, Block Development Officer Sudhakar Khamkar, officials from Kongaon Police Station, Kongaon Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Rekha Patil, former Sarpanch Dr Rupali Karale, along with a large number of villagers, women and members of the tribal community.

Villagers welcome restoration

The restoration of the access road was welcomed by local residents, who expressed relief after the pathway was reopened. Villagers said the road has traditionally served as an important route connecting the settlement to essential resources, including the water source.

Issuing a stern warning, MP Suresh Mhatre said that no individual would be allowed to block a traditional public pathway by encroaching on government land.Encroachment on government land and blocking a traditional access road used by villagers will not be tolerated under any circumstances. If anyone attempts to obstruct the road again, the administration will take action not only to remove the encroachment but also against any illegal constructions, in accordance with the law," Mhatre said.

The action has brought temporary relief to the residents, while the administration has indicated that it will closely monitor the site to prevent any fresh attempts to obstruct the public access route.

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