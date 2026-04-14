Bhiwandi Mayor Calls For Practising Ambedkar's Ideals Daily At Social Equality Week Valedictory Function On 135th Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of Bhiwandi Mayor emphasised that the most meaningful tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution is to imbibe and practise his ideals in everyday life, rather than limiting remembrance to symbolic gestures. |

Bhiwandi: On the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of Bhiwandi Mayor emphasised that the most meaningful tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution is to imbibe and practise his ideals in everyday life, rather than limiting remembrance to symbolic gestures.

Social Equality Week Concludes

He was addressing the gathering at the valedictory function of ‘Samajik Samta Saptah’ (Social Equality Week), organised at the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) headquarters after offering floral tributes to Ambedkar’s statue.

The programme witnessed the presence of Deputy Mayor, Municipal Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, former corporator , along with several corporators, officials, medical officers and Ambedkarite followers.

Ambedkar's Inclusive Vision

In his address Mayor Narayan Chaudhary underlined that Ambedkar’s vision was inclusive and aimed at the upliftment of the entire society cutting across caste and class barriers. He remarked that there was complete alignment between Ambedkar’s words and actions an attribute that remains rare and exemplary in public life.

Expressing concern he noted that while themes such as education, prohibition, and social reform are frequently highlighted in speeches, their implementation at the grassroots level remains inadequate. We speak about his ideals, but fail to practise them in our daily lives he said.

Calling for a shift from rhetoric to action, the Mayor urged civic officials and employees to internalise even a fraction of Ambedkar’s philosophy. He asserted that such a transformation in approach could significantly contribute to the holistic development of the city as well as the nation.

The programme began with dignitaries paying floral tributes to Ambedkar’s statues installed within the civic premises. As part of the concluding ceremony of Social Equality Week, guests were felicitated with mementoes featuring the Preamble of the Constitution, symbolising a commitment to justice, equality, and fraternity.

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