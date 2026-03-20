Bhiwandi Markets Witness Midnight Festive Rush On Eid Eve As Thousands Throng Commercial Hubs Amid Smooth Police Management

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, Bhiwandi’s markets witnessed an overwhelming surge in last-minute shopping, with thousands of residents thronging key commercial hubs, inner lanes, and neighbourhood markets. |

Bhiwandi: On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, Bhiwandi’s markets witnessed an overwhelming surge in last-minute shopping, with thousands of residents thronging key commercial hubs, inner lanes, and neighbourhood markets. The city remained abuzz with activity from early morning, with the festive rush peaking in the evening and continuing well past midnight.

Key Market Areas

Major market areas such as Teen Batti and Bazaar Peth experienced intense crowd movement, as shoppers rushed to complete their Eid purchases. Retail outlets selling garments, footwear, caps, perfumes, and children’s wear reported heavy demand, with long queues seen outside several shops. Traders described the eve of Eid as the busiest period of the season, with sales reaching their highest levels during the final hours before the festival.

Despite the unprecedented crowd pressure, traffic and crowd management remained largely smooth, owing to pre-planned arrangements by the police and local administration. Entry of heavy vehicles was restricted in high-density zones to ease congestion, while barricading was put in place at key junctions, including Zakat Naka, to regulate the movement of cars and auto-rickshaws.

Pedestrian Mobilit

Authorities also allowed only two-wheelers inside the core market areas, significantly improving pedestrian mobility and reducing the risk of bottlenecks. These measures ensured that shoppers could move safely through crowded streets without major disruptions.

Police officials stated that the sharp increase in footfall was anticipated, and preventive steps were taken to maintain order and avoid any untoward incidents. Continuous monitoring and deployment of additional personnel helped maintain discipline across major market stretches.

Neighborhood Activity

Apart from the central markets, localities such as Ansar Mohalla, Khandupada, Uchit Pada, and Dhamankar Naka also witnessed heavy footfall, with narrow lanes turning into vibrant shopping zones. Small traders and street vendors benefited significantly from the festive rush, reporting brisk business till late hours.

Social organisations also played a supportive role during the peak rush. Volunteers from the Mirza Group assisted the police in managing traffic and guiding shoppers across crowded areas. The presence of both male and female volunteers added to the efficiency of crowd handling and was widely appreciated by citizens.

Shopkeepers noted that many establishments remained open till the early hours to cater to last-minute buyers, while several retailers offered festive discounts to attract customers.

Residents said that despite rising inflation, the spirit of Eid remained strong, with families stepping out in large numbers to participate in the celebrations. The vibrant atmosphere across Bhiwandi once again reflected the city’s festive spirit, backed by coordinated efforts of authorities and community groups.

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